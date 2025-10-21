Festive Getaway
Fall + winter in El Paso is a Southwest adventure for Austinites
If your idea of a perfect getaway includes rich culture, vibrant festivals, and a dose of desert sunshine, El Paso should top your fall and winter travel list. Just a short flight — or road trip — from Austin, this borderland city feels worlds away from the Hill Country.
Kick off the season with color
Start your adventure on November 1 with El Paso’s Día de los Muertos Parade, a spectacular celebration downtown that honors Hispanic heritage with bright altars, whimsical floats, live performers, and community-made artwork. It’s one of those can’t-miss events that sets the tone for the holidays.
Photo courtesy of Visit El Paso
Winter magic in the desert
From November 22 through January 4, WinterFest transforms the heart of downtown into a winter wonderland.
Glide across the ice rink at Convention Center Plaza, shop at the holiday markets brimming with local artisan gifts, watch live musical performances, and catch a classic movie at the historic Plaza Theatre. The dazzling lights and seasonal decorations create a postcard-perfect backdrop for selfies and family photos.
Football, fiestas, and fanfare
El Paso keeps the energy high as the year winds down with the much-anticipated Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on December 31.
College football fans from around the country descend on the city for pep rallies, live entertainment, and family-friendly festivities that extend well beyond the stadium. Even if you’re not a die-hard sports fan, the buzz around town is contagious.
Photo courtesy of Visit El Paso
Make it a road trip or a quick flight
Austinites can reach El Paso in about 9 hours by car or hop on a quick flight to dive straight into the fun. Either way, you’ll be rewarded with breathtaking mountain sunsets, incredible regional cuisine (green chile everything!), and the warm hospitality that makes El Paso unforgettable.
Plan your Southwest holiday escape
Whether you’re chasing culture, winter cheer, or just a new Texas adventure, El Paso’s fall and winter festivities promise a one-of-a-kind experience. Start planning now at VisitElPaso.com and make this season one for the memory books.