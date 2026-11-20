Fetch some fabulous finds
Follow the big dog to Buda for a day of shopping, dining, and entertainment
A giant wiener dog, charming local shops, festive finds, and live music? Those are pretty big reasons to head to Buda. On Saturday, November 28, the city invites visitors to celebrate BIG DOG. Shop Small, a full day of shopping, dining, and family-friendly fun in Historic Downtown Main Street.
The day’s star attraction is hard to miss, or at least, it’s hard to miss a photo opportunity with Beaūty, Buda’s larger-than-life wiener dog statue at Buda City Park. Recognized as the largest wiener dog in North America, Beaūty is the perfect place to kick off a day of exploring. Snap a photo, share it on Facebook or Instagram, and tag #BeaūtyInBuda and @BudaEDC.
Beaūty is the star of the show.Photo courtesy of Buda EDC
From 10 am to 6 pm, visitors can hop aboard a trolley ride along Main Street, with stops that make it easy to explore local shops and restaurants along the way. There’s also a special market showcase at The Carrington, featuring local vendors and offering a sneak peek at what’s to come at The Depot on Main. Housed in Buda’s restored original train depot, the upcoming retail incubator and storefront will give even more local businesses a place to shine.
Ready to make those shopping dollars go further? Buda Bucks are back! These promotional gift cards give shoppers 50 percent more spending power at participating Buda businesses. Choose a $50, $100, or $200 gift card and enjoy an extra boost for shopping and dining around town. It’s a fun way to discover local favorites while supporting the businesses that make Buda special.
The fun starts even earlier with Where’s Beaūty?, a family-friendly scavenger hunt running November 20 through December 7. Much like a certain famous traveling storybook character, miniature replicas of Beaūty will be hiding at shops and businesses throughout Buda. Find one, snap a photo or complete a simple task, and earn points toward Beaūty-themed prizes. Stickers, pendants, shirts, gift cards, and more are up for grabs, making this a playful way to explore the community.
And don't head home when the shopping bags are full. Keep the celebration going with the Southbound Music Series, presented by Sun Radio, the Buda Economic Development Corporation, and Discover Buda, TX. On November 28, Hard Proof takes the stage at Meridian on Main Street from 7 pm to 9 pm for an evening of live music.
Whether the mission is finding one-of-a-kind gifts, enjoying a family outing, discovering local businesses, or meeting Buda’s very big four-legged celebrity, BIG DOG. Shop Small offers plenty of reasons to spend the day in town.
Come for Beaūty, stay for the shopping, and make a whole day of it in Buda.