Discover a weekend getaway made for you in El Paso
Spring break is right around the corner, and the ideal destination may be closer than you think.
A weekend in El Paso blends desert adventure, vibrant culture, and unforgettable flavors into one seamless getaway. Framed by the Franklin Mountains and rich in borderland heritage, the city offers a dynamic mix of outdoor exploration, artistic discovery, and standout dining, all anchored by welcoming places to stay.
The Great Outdoors
Outdoor enthusiasts find no shortage of ways to explore the Chihuahuan Desert landscape. Franklin Mountains State Park rises dramatically within city limits, offering miles of hiking trails with panoramic views that stretch across Texas, New Mexico, and Mexico.
Just outside the city, Hueco Tanks State Park & Historic Site draws hikers, climbers, and history lovers with its striking rock formations and ancient pictographs. For travelers craving high-energy adventure, Red Sands delivers wide-open terrain ideal for ATV riding, creating an exhilarating contrast to the serenity of mountain trails.
Arts & Local Culture
Back in the city center, El Paso’s arts and culture scene reveals the creative heartbeat of the region. Downtown walking mural tours transform city streets into open-air galleries, showcasing colorful works that reflect local stories and border-town identity. The Mexican American Cultural Center celebrates heritage through exhibitions and performances, while La Nube STEAM Discovery Center invites visitors of all ages to engage with interactive science and technology experiences.
Art lovers can explore rotating exhibitions at the El Paso Museum of Art or trace the region’s past at the El Paso Museum of History. Evenings often lead to the historic Plaza Theatre, where concerts, Broadway productions, and live performances bring energy and elegance to the downtown stage.
Eat Your Heart Out
Dining in El Paso captures the city’s diverse culinary spirit. Menus range from inventive modern cuisine to beloved neighborhood institutions. Taconeta highlights bold flavors and fresh ingredients in a lively atmosphere, while Cattlemen’s Steakhouse serves classic Texas fare in a memorable ranch setting.
L&J Cafe remains a local favorite for authentic border-style comfort food. For elevated dining, Cafe Central offers refined dishes in a polished setting, and Acca delivers contemporary cuisine with artistic presentation. Each restaurant adds a distinctive layer to a weekend defined by discovery and indulgence.
Relax and Stay Awhile
And what would the ideal destination be without comfortable accommodations? In the heart of downtown, the Plaza Hotel, Hotel Paso Del Norte, Stanton House, and Hotel Indigo place guests steps from major attractions, dining, and nightlife. Across the city, a wide range of flagship hotels and boutique properties ensures options for every style and budget. Luxury amenities, locally inspired design, and convenient locations make it easy to settle in and explore.
Welcome to hotel IndigoPhoto courtesy of Visit El Paso
Planning a trip is straightforward with resources designed to simplify every step. Transportation guidance, hotel recommendations, curated trip ideas, and digital visitor tools help shape an itinerary filled with memorable moments. With so much to see and experience, a single weekend often sparks plans for a return visit.
El Paso stands as a destination where desert landscapes meet cultural richness and culinary creativity. A well-planned weekend reveals a city that invites exploration, rewards curiosity, and delivers experiences tailored to every traveler.