Fine Fresh Air
Lubbock's best parks, lakes, and trails for when you're feeling outdoorsy
You may know
Lubbock as the birthplace of rock 'n' roll legend Buddy Holly and home to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but there's an au naturale side to Hub City that's just waiting to be explored.
From peaceful wildflower trails to stunning lakes and more, here's where to get out and about in Lubbock:
Lubbock Lake Landmark
This is true West Texas scenery at its most beautiful. Set off on 4.5 miles of trails, including the landmark's newest addition, the half-mile-long Llano Estacado Wildflower Trail.
Travel back 12,000 years on the Archeological Trail, which exhibits a virtually complete cultural sequence from the Clovis Period to Historic times and is maintained — and still excavated — by Texas Tech.
Time your hike for the evening and enjoy a colorful sunset, or join the Landmark After Dark Night Hike once a month to explore at night with a group.
Don't be surprised if you spot bison at Caprock Canyons State Park.Photo courtesy of Visit Lubbock
Caprock Canyons State Park
Less than two hours from Lubbock is this State Park, where bison roam the plains, bats roost in Clarity Tunnel, and you can explore 90 miles of trails.
Hike, bike, or even ride your horse through the 11 trails, which range in intensity and distance. Interesting stops abound along the way, including Fern Cave, Folsom Historical Site, Honey Flat Prairie Dog Town, and more.
When it's time to cool off, enjoy swimming, fishing, and no-wake boating in Lake Theo.
Buffalo Springs Lake
Billed as "Lubbock's most celebrated destination for lazy days, new adventures, and sensational sunsets," the lake offers fishing, boating, tent and RV campsites, nature paths, riding trails, and beaches.
Since 1982, the Llano Estacado Audubon Society’s Buffalo Springs Lake nature trails have provided 55 acres of magnificent natural elegance.
Mackenzie Park
Equipped with equestrian trails, a disc golf course, and Lubbock’s famous Prairie Dog Town, Mackenzie Park spans over 248 acres. Bring a blanket to lounge in the grass, grab veggies and feed the prairie dogs, or lace up your sneakers to enjoy the walking trails. Bonus: Mackenzie Park is animal-friendly and free to explore.
SUPLBK
Lubbock’s locally owned and only stand-up paddleboarding company is the perfect excuse to get on the water. SUPLBK is on Dunbar Historical Lake, one of Lubbock’s oldest bodies of water. Rent a stand-up paddleboard, one or two-person kayak, or an eight-person armada. A first-timer and family-friendly environment, bring your kids and pets along for an outing on calm waters.
To find more information on all that Lubbock has to offer, head over to VisitLubbock.org.