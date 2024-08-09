Learn a Little
Explore art, history, nature + more at these 10 awesome El Paso museums
It may be known as "Sun City" for its 300-plus days of sunshine a year, but El Paso is just as fun indoors as it is out.
El Paso is home to several unique museums and cultural centers which span art and culture to history and archeology.
Next time you're out west, pop in and while away the day at one (or several!) of these fascinating museums.
El Paso Museum of Art
Home to an extensive collection of American, European, and Mexican art, including works from the Southwestern United States, this museum also offers educational programs and rotating exhibitions.
El Paso Museum of Art.Photo courtesy of Visit El Paso
El Paso Museum of History
This museum provides insights into the region's rich history, featuring exhibits on the cultural and social evolution of El Paso and its borderland setting.
El Paso Museum of History.Photo courtesy of Visit El Paso
El Paso Museum of Archaeology & Wilderness Park
Explore the museum's 15 acres of nature trails, outdoor exhibits, and desert garden that populated with various native Chihuahuan desert plants. The trails leading from the museum are well marked and maintained, with some leading into the canyons of the East Franklin Mountains.
El Paso Museum of Archaeology & Wilderness Park.Photo courtesy of Visit El Paso
The Stanlee and Gerald Rubin Center for the Visual Arts
Located at the University of Texas at El Paso, this hub for contemporary art is dedicated to promoting innovative art practices and fostering a deeper understanding of contemporary art among diverse audiences. It showcases a dynamic range of exhibitions, featuring works by emerging and established artists from the U.S., Mexico, and beyond and reflects the unique bi-cultural environment of the U.S.-Mexico border region.
The Stanlee and Gerald Rubin Center for the Visual Arts.Photo courtesy of Visit El Paso
El Paso Holocaust Museum & Study Center
Visitors to the museum will learn about the Holocaust through its permanent exhibit, which features a number of multimedia galleries that chronicle the events of the Holocaust.
El Paso Holocaust Museum.Photo courtesy of Visit El Paso
National Border Patrol Museum
The only one of its kind in the United States, this private, not-for-profit museum has exhibits that cover the history of the United States Border Patrol, from the Old West, Prohibition, and WWII right up to current operations. See displays of weapons, paintings, documents, equipment, photos, artifacts, and “hands-on” vehicles such as the Jeep, helicopter, Scarab boat, snowmobile, and ATV.
Chamizal National Memorial
This is a National Park Service site commemorating the peaceful settlement of the Chamizal boundary dispute.
Magoffin Home State Historic Site
This historic house museum offers a glimpse into the lives of a prominent El Paso family in the 19th century, showcasing period furnishings and architecture.
La Nube
Kids of all ages can let their imaginations run wild and experience epic learning adventures across four floors of fantastic exhibits. Dive into nine themed learning zones where you can explore, build, test, problem-solve, and play when this museum opens in 2024.
La Nube.Rendering courtesy of Visit El Paso
Mexican American Cultural Center
Located alongside the El Paso Main Library, the MACC is also set to open in 2024. As the name suggests, the museum will provide visitors with a comprehensive look at Mexican American culture via exhibition spaces, an auditorium, broadcast studios, culinary programs, and much more.
Mexican American Cultural Center.Rendering courtesy of Visit El Paso
