Airline News
Delta's new nonstop Paris route connects Austin travelers to Europe
Travelers from Austin to Paris will have a new nonstop option next year. Delta Airlines is adding the first-ever nonstop flight between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), a press release says, starting March 27, 2027.
The daily flight also makes Delta the only U.S. airline offering nonstop service from Austin to anywhere in Europe. A partnership with Air France-KLM means that Austin travelers will be able to reach nearly 70 destinations in Europe, India, and Africa with just one stop in Paris. The partnership will total up to 10 direct flights to Europe during the busiest weeks, including KLM-operated service to its home base of Amsterdam.
This convenient route will only be available during the summer. Delta doesn't specify what dates that will encompass. U.S. News & World Report lists the months between June and October as the best times to visit Paris, thanks to pleasant temperatures and — specifically in June, July, and August — fun events. Because of this, though, U.S. News found that prices are generally more expensive during the summer. Delta also offers its own Paris travel guide.
Travelers who take the new route will fly on the Airbus A330-900neo, which has seats in four tiers: Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort, and Delta Main. The craft also has increased cargo capacity, per the release.
"Launching Austin's first nonstop service to Paris is a defining milestone, but it's just one part of our broader investment in the region," said Delta's executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Joe Esposito, in the release. "From expanded domestic flying to strong international connectivity through our partnership with Air France-KLM, we're making it easier than ever for customers to connect from Central Texas to destinations around the world."
Austin Mayor Kirk Watson named Delta as a "catalyst" for Austin's growth as a destination for international travel.
“Austin and Paris are united by a spirit of culture, creativity, and discovery, and this new route will bring our communities closer together while creating new opportunities for people to experience all that makes our city special," said Watson. "We’re grateful for Delta’s continued investment in Austin and its role in helping our city shine on the global stage.”