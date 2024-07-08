Hit The Road
Plan out the perfect getaway to Plano with food, fun, and more
Plano is truly the land of plenty. Blending historic charm with modern luxury, the city brims with amenities and attractions. Plano’s location just north of Dallas offers easy access to the area’s professional sports, famous attractions, and performing arts.
But Plano is also a destination in its own right, with more than 1,000 restaurants of every variety including a three-story European food hall, brewery, and entertainment venue; world-class shopping; a lively arts and nightlife scene; four walkable entertainment districts; and abundant natural beauty.
The first settlers came to Plano in the 1840s. A sawmill, gristmill, and a store helped the area grow. The city was officially incorporated in 1873, a year after the Houston and Texas Railroad was completed. In 1881, a fire destroyed most of the city’s business district, but it was quickly rebuilt.
Plano grew steadily over the years, but its population exploded during the 1980s. During this time, many large corporations, such as JCPenney and The Frito-Lay Company, moved their corporate headquarters to Plano. The city was recognized as an All-American City in 1994.
Whether you're staying a week or a weekend, here's a sample of what to see, do, and enjoy while you're in Plano:
What to see
Baccus Plaza: Located within The Shops at Legacy, Baccus Plaza houses a number of landmarks including Baccus Cemetery, which was established in 1847 and is one of the oldest cemeteries in Collin County, and the Trails In Legacy sculptures, created by Texas native Robert Summers. The work depicts a cattle drive along the Shawnee Trail, one of the main Texas longhorn cattle drive routes before and after the Civil War.
Heritage Farmstead Museum: Set on four acres, this living history museum lets visitors step back into the late 1800s and early 1900s. The property’s beautiful Victorian home and 12 outbuildings were once part of a 360-acre farm operated by colorful local resident Ammie Wilson.
Interurban Railway Museum: This museum brings Plano transportation history back to life. Once a vital part of the Texas Electric Railway that ran between Denison and Waco from 1908 to 1948, the Interurban is one of the original electric cars that ran on the tracks through Plano. Next to the station is car 360, one of the original cars that carried mail and passengers. This is the only station remaining between Sherman and Dallas. The facility also includes an area that houses a colorful display of Plano history.
Southfork Ranch: Revisit some memorable scenes from the television series Dallas at Southfork Ranch in nearby Parker. The “Dallas Legends: Fact To Fantasy” exhibit features such memorabilia as the gun that shot J.R., Lucy’s wedding dress, and video clips from the TV series. Horseback trail rides are also offered.
What to do
Plano Balloon Festival: Plano is known as the “Hot Air Balloon Capital of Texas” thanks to its balloon festival, which attracts more than 90,000 people each year. During the four-day festival, the skies over Plano are filled with colorful, whimsically shaped orbs.
Spectators can also take in the breathtaking nightly “balloon glows,” along with fireworks, live music concerts, and more. Tethered balloon rides can also be booked, weather permitting. 2024 marks 43 years of ballooning in Plano, and the festival dates are September 19-22.
Plano International Festival: World cultures converge each year, and this year's 20th annual event will be held October 19, 2024, at Haggard Park. The free, family-friendly event features art, music, food, and fashion from around the world.
AsiaFest: Held every May in Haggard Park, this free, family-friendly event showcases the rich cultures of Asia with numerous cultural demonstrations, performances, and vendors.
Texas Forever Fest: Celebrate the food, art, and people of the Lone Star State at this free party that's as big as Texas. The fourth annual event will be held in March 2025 at Haggard Park.
Rest in Plano Fest and Apparition Expedition: Held simultaneously in late October, Apparition Expedition is a ticketed, guided ghost tour through downtown Plano. Rest in Plano Fest is free to attend and will include live performers, curated vendors, and plenty of photo opps.
Where to play
Plano features more than 4,337 acres of public parks, offering more than 82 miles of recreation trails, six recreation centers, 133 public tennis courts — including a 21-court tennis center — nine public swimming pools, and more.
Arbor Hills Nature Preserve: Located on the western border of Plano, Arbor Hills Nature Preserve is a 200-acre park featuring vast areas of natural beauty for walking, jogging, orienteering, and other outdoor activity. Amenities include a playground, restrooms, approximately 2.3 miles of paved recreational trails, approximately two miles designated as an off-road cycling trail, an observation tower, and three pavilions.
Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve: Plano's largest park is 800 acres and boasts nearly eight miles of concrete trails and five miles of soft-surface trails located along Rowlett Creek.
Go Ape! Treetop Adventure Course: Glide over the forest canopy where ziplines, Tarzan swings, and suspended obstacles bring out your inner monkey and provide a fun challenge amid 800 acres of natural beauty at Texas’ first Go Ape location.
Fowling Warehouse: Fowling is a unique and entertaining game that merges football with bowling and is perfect for small or large groups. It’s as easy as throwing a football at 10 bowling pins until someone knocks them all down. Fowling Warehouse’s Plano location is the first in the South, their largest venue, and the first venue with full food and beverage options. This is a perfect indoor activity for adults, older kids, and teens.
Crayola Experience: Plano’s most colorful attraction is one of only five locations in the U.S. Families typically spend three to four hours exploring the 22 hands-on attractions across 60,000 square feet. Kids of all ages can embark on a wonderful, whimsical adventure with such unique experiences as starring in their very own coloring pages, naming and wrapping their own Crayola crayon, learning how crayons are made in a live manufacturing show, and so much more.
The Texas Pool: Swim across Texas at the historic Texas Pool, a 168,000-gallon saltwater pool shaped like the great state of Texas. This famous pool is a National Landmark, listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The pool is open Memorial Day through Labor Day and features a diving board, two water slides, and an island, with a shallow “South Texas” wading area for small children and parents.
Where to eat and drink
Plano offers more than 1,000 dining options and every type of cuisine for visitors to enjoy.
For those who can’t decide, Legacy Hall has it all. In this one-of-a-kind artisanal food hall at Legacy West, visitors can browse more than 20 stalls and bars to meet local purveyors and sample everything from lobster rolls and sushi to old-fashioned hamburgers and duck fat-fried chicken. There is also an on-site brewery and an outdoor live entertainment stage. Legacy Hall was named the No. 2 best new food hall in the nation by USA Today in 2019.
Also new to Plano is the Boardwalk at Granite Park, situated across from the luxurious patio of the 299-room Hilton at Granite Park. This 30,000-square-foot expanse features a variety of restaurants with patios serving burgers, gourmet biscuits, Southern California boardwalk-style cuisine, brewpub fare, and more. There are also beachy deck chairs that afford a great view of the park’s inviting water feature and live music stage.
Where to shop
Plano has more than 27 million square feet of retail space with goods to fit every taste and budget, as well as countless boutiques, specialty stores, antique stores, and galleries. Some of Plano’s most notable shopping venues include:
Downtown Plano Arts District: Along authentic brick-lined streets, shoppers can discover an eclectic collection of independent boutiques selling everything from handmade jewelry to home décor to antiques and pottery.
Legacy West: A signature outdoor shopping destination offering top name brands of men’s and women’s clothing, jewelry, eyewear, home furnishings, gifts, specialty confections, and even luxury electric cars. The district also features luxury stores like Chanel Fragrance & Beauty, Golden Goose, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., and Tory Burch.
The Shops at Legacy East and Legacy North: This district is part of a 168-acre maste- planned development of boutique retail and best-in-class restaurants. Discover an expansive selection of upscale stores, independent boutiques, and high-profile brands in an inviting outdoor setting.
The Shops at Willow Bend: This picturesque and upscale shopping center features more than 150 stores, anchored by Neiman Marcus and Macy’s.
Where to stay
Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel: The newest addition to Plano’s vibrant hospitality scene, this luxury property serves as an anchor for the $3 billion Legacy West urban mixed use project. The 15-story, 304-room hotel has more than 35,000 square feet of conference and meeting space. Special features include a high-energy lobby and bar, an onsite Asian fusion restaurant, a third-floor amenity deck with a pool and cabanas, a bar concierge lounge, fitness center, and outdoor event space.
Marriott Dallas/Plano at Legacy Town Center: Surrounded by scenic parks and water features, this picturesque and full-service property is located in Legacy Town Center and is within walking distance to upscale shopping, fine dining, and entertainment. Complete with 404 guest rooms and 35,000 square feet of banquet/meeting space, the luxury hotel serves leisure and corporate travelers and provides an exquisite setting for weddings, events, and meetings of all sizes. Amenities include a beautiful outdoor heated pool and whirlpool, a full-service Starbucks, a signature restaurant, and a fitness center.
Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park: Situated in the prestigious Granite Park development in Plano, the full-service, 299-room conference hotel features a 30,000-square-foot conference center with two ballrooms, an executive lounge, 24-hour fitness center, resort-style outdoor swimming pool, fresh market, Prairie Fire bar, and Carso restaurant.
Plan your perfect Plano getaway here.