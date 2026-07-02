Show and Snack
Historic inn debuts new art show in creative town north of Austin
The small Texas town of Salado is a fun road trip destination for Austinites, since it's only about an hour away and it is an outsized hub for art galleries and restaurants. This July 3-5, the Salado Cultural Arts District (SCAD) is bringing 20 artists together at a historic inn for the first-ever Stagecoach Inn Art Show & Sale.
An opening reception at the inn on July 3 gives visitors a chance to mingle with each other and the artists over fine wines and hors d’oeuvres. The Stagecoach Inn's restaurant, which first opened in 1947, reintroduced itself in March of 2025 after a two-year renovation. Then on July 4, the show will kick off, with samplings from the restaurant, and on July 5 the show runs for a few more hours and closes with a celebration.
Participating artists specialize in a variety of media, and are selected both for their longtime experience and emerging perspectives. The show is bringing special attention to four featured artists who own galleries locally:
- Kay Griffith, an abstract expressionist painter. Color, texture, and rhythm are important elements in her work, her artist bio says. Observing her art is more about the feeling than an intellectual understanding. She was named a Top 15 Master of
Contemporary Art in 2016 by Art Tour International Magazine.
- Ronnie Wells, a wildlife sculptor. He has had a gallery in Salado for more than 50 years, but that's not the only reason he was featured; his bio says he's been a featured artist at every national show where his work has exhibited. Wells works with Ducks
Unlimited, an organization for wetland and waterfowl conservation.
- Larry Prellop, a landscape and seascape painter. Prellop paints images of the Texas Hill Country, where he favors bluebonnets, and of various beaches. His work is an interesting midway point between traditional landscape art and something more vibrant, graphic, and modern.
- Michael Pritchett, a painter in mixed styles. Pritchett has also been a graphic designer in western apparel and a fine art framer. His current work includes esoteric themes, illusions, and sacred geometry featuring bold colors and nontraditional subjects.
Press materials say other media represented will include blown glass, mixed media, ceramics, charcoal, photography, and more.
The president of SCAD is Glen Benton Bowen, the founder of the magazines Pen World and Watch Journal. He brings a cosmopolitan sensibility to his work, which seeks to position Salado as “The Art and Soul of Texas.” SCAD has been around for more than a decade, helping locals connect with the arts on a deeper level, often through events with local partners like the Stagecoach Inn.
The Stagecoach Inn is located at 416 S. Main St. in Salado. Tickets ($50 including fees) are available online.