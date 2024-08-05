Hit The Road
Coast like a Texan with the year-round waterfront charms of Corpus Christi
Just three hours and change from Austin, Corpus Christi is a year-round coastal destination that serves up pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and endless things to do along with incredible South Texas seafood.
But in addition to these getaway perks, the Gulf Coast Capital also boasts a rich history, having played a pivotal role in the nation's defense efforts during World War II.
Here's your starter pack for soaking up the full roster of Corpus Christ's coastal charms, including where to explore, play, stay, and savor all the flavors.
Where to hit the beach
Beaches obviously get top billing in Corpus Christi, where you are spoiled for choice with miles and miles of options at your fingertips. No matter your beach personality type, there’s a sand scene to fit the bill.
Look no further than North Packery Beach for a watersport wonderland, from surfing to jet-skiing, kiteboarding, wakeboarding, and more. For a more peaceful, less active vibe, dreamy white sands await at Whitecap Beach, which is prime territory to sit and soak in the sun with a good book in hand.
Go where the locals go for surfing and fishing at Padre Balli Beach, a beloved 400-acre stretch of coast. Padre Balli Park has nearly 100 paved campsites, so it’s prefect for posting up for a night or more.
You’ll definitely want to sink your toes into Mustang Island State Park, too, where Mustang Beach is located. This 18-mile-long barrier island comes equipped with stunning coastlines, prime beachcombing, and on-beach camping along with generous turtle, dolphin, and bird sightings.
Combine the coastline with an off-road experience at Padre Island National Seashore (PINS); it’s the largest undeveloped barrier island in the world, with more than 130,000 acres of beaches, dunes, grasslands, and more. Most of PINS can only be accessed with four-wheel drive vehicles, so grab a rental and buckle up for a day of sundrenched adventure.
The city’s downtown also boasts a lovely beachfront in McGee Beach, with gloriously seaweed-free sand and laidback energy against a backdrop of the calm waters of Corpus Christi Bay.
What to see beyond the beach
There’s also plenty to do in Corpus Christi on dry land. Take the plunge for an aquatic adventure at the Texas State Aquarium, where there are more than 250 species of fish and reptiles as well as mammals, birds, and other creatures from the Gulf and the Caribbean. Kids will love the 4-D theater and the H-E-B Splash Park that’s onsite, too.
Art aficionados will have all the heart eyes for the Art Museum of South Texas, a world-class museum with more than 1,900 works, including paintings, photographs, large installation pieces, ceramics, and more. It’s a Philip Johnson-designed building, so the architecture is a sight to behold, too, and has waterfront views of the harbor. P.S.: Andy Warhol and Jasper Johns attended the grand opening of the museum in 1972 — and showcased their work!
For the history buffs, the USS Lexington Museum checks all the boxes. Once on board this real U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, you’ll learn all the history about the role of “The Blue Ghost” in WWII. There’s also a flight simulator, virtual battle stations, and escape rooms, not to mention the original F14 Tomcat seen in Top Gun.
Top off your day of history at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History, which tells the story of than 500 years of South Texas through hundreds of thousands of artifacts along with interactive displays.
Where to savor coastal flavors
There’s something for every palate in Corpus Christi, but the local island flavors of the coast center around seafood.
Head to a waterview restaurant like Doc’s Seafood & Steak, where their blackened ahi tuna and seafood gumbo dishes are award-winning; Harrison’s Landing, where you can sail, shop, and dine all in one place; and The Yardarm, which has been a seafood staple for more than 40 years.
For all the fishing pros, places like The Blue Clove and The Boathouse will even cook your catch for you.
Don’t sleep on oysters, either. Served raw on the half shell, grilled, or fried, you can’t go wrong with this coastal favorite at places like Water Street Oyster Bar and Black Diamond Oyster Bar.
Another must-consume cuisine in the area is Tex-Mex; it’s an authentic fiesta for your taste buds.
Start with Hi-Ho Restaurant, one of the most cherished and oldest taquerias in town. This is the taqueria that singer-actress Selena regularly frequented for the carne guisada plate. KiKo’s is another staple, with a made-from-scratch, award-winning menu that has been hitting tables for more than four decades.
For the full foodie experience, check out this comprehensive list of local restaurants here.
Where to stay
Beachside hotels rally for the top slots because they offer front-row access to the water.
Emerald Beach Hotel has the distinct advantage of being the only waterfront hotel in downtown Corpus Christi, offering the best of both city and beach at your fingertips. For the most stunning, uninterrupted views of the Corpus Christi Bay, make sure to request a waterfront room at the Double Tree Corpus Christi Bayfront, which is also close to the Texas State Aquarium and the USS Lexington.
On North Padre Island, check in for a few nights at the Wyndham Corpus Christi Resort and step right up to the outdoor tiki bar. Or stay a while on Mustang Island at the Lively Beach Condominiums. These brand-new accommodations come equipped with the added bonuses of shaded cabana areas, easy access to nature trails, and private and secluded walkable beach access.
Save these dates
With events happening nearly all year-round, you’ll want to plan your travel around these calendar-worthy dates.
First up in February is Barefoot Mardi Gras, where Corpus Christi and Cajun culture collide on the beach with music, a parade, food, and more. The Birdiest Festival in America is in April, where birders come from around the world to catch a glimpse of the spring migration of rare bird species, plus talks from national experts.
Buc Days Parade & Carnival is every May with a rodeo and entertainment, while Jazz Fest commands attention in October as the longest and largest free-running festival in the world. That month also delivers Surftoberfest, a delightfully coastal spin on German Oktoberfest, and an impactful Día De Los Muertos celebration with costumes, ofrendas, and sugar skulls at every turn.
