Immersive Sistine Chapel exhibit comes to life at Austin's Circuit of The Americas

Austin's Circuit of The Americas (COTA) will be transformed this month into a virtual masterpiece guided by divine inspiration.

COTA will be recast as Michelangelo’s iconic Roman master work, the Sistine Chapel as part of an internationally touring experience known as “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition,” taking place in Austin July 8-August 28.

Billed as “an immersive, museum-quality, near life-size reproduction” of the frescoes that adorn the actual Sistine Chapel, the exhibition showcases 34 reproductions — including the awe-inspiring The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgement scenes — in their original size, but recreated through a special printing technique and displayed at eye level. The exhibition aims to give viewers the chance to explore the artwork up close, down to every brushstroke, in a way that a visit to the Sistine Chapel never could.

“Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” isn’t new to Texas; the international tour, which began in 2015, visited Houston in 2018 and Dallas a few years before that. The tour also stopped in San Antonio in 2021. Tickets for the show’s Austin residency recently became available online, along with tickets to an opening night VIP preview experience.

While it’s true there is nothing that can replace viewing this magnificent artistic achievement in its home in Vatican City, the exhibition is designed to immerse viewers in the marriage of art and technology, giving art enthusiasts a new perspective on Michelangelo’s masterpiece.

Tickets start at $22.20, and the experience will take around 60 to 90 minutes when accompanied by audio guides (available for purchase), or 30 to 50 minutes without an audio guide.

Once the exhibition is unveiled in July, it will be open for viewing Thursdays through Sundays from 10 am-6 pm.