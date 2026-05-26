R&B singer Kehlani is hitting the road on the Kehlani World Tour: North America in late summer. She'll be making a stop in Austin at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater on September 15.
The 33-stop tour starts in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 6 and ends in San Francisco, California, on October 3. It also stops in two other Texas cities: The Woodlands on September 13 and Dallas on September 16. All three Texas dates will feature special guests Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, TheArti$t, and Waseel.
Kehlani is a two-time Grammy winner and is known on tour for a highly choreographed tour. Her new album, Kehlani, debuted April 23, 2026, at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. A press release names this the biggest debut for a woman artist's R&B album this year. She also boasts 2x Platinum certification for "Folded," a single that came out nearly a year ago.
The new album is Kehlani's first since her 2024 mixtape, While We Wait 2.
Tickets will begin with an artist presale Wednesday, May 27, at 10 am. There will be additional presales throughout the week. The general on-sale begins Friday, May 29, at 10 am at kehlaniworldtour.com. A partnership with Plus1 sets aside $1 from each ticket for the Kehlani Fund by Live Nation.
Kehlani World Tour Dates:
Thu Aug 6 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Fri Aug 7 - Milwaukee, WI - Landmark Credit Union Live *
Sun Aug 9 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Mon Aug 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Thu Aug 13 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 14 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Sun Aug 16 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre
Mon Aug 17 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Wed Aug 19 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Fri Aug 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sun Aug 23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Wed Aug 26 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Thu Aug 27 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sat Aug 29 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Mon Aug 31 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Tue Sep 1 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater
Thu Sep 3 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 4 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Tue Sep 8 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Thu Sep 10 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 11 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 13 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Supported by Huntsman
Tue Sep 15 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Wed Sep 16 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Fri Sep 18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 20 - Albuquerque, NM - First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
Mon Sep 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 23 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
Thu Sep 24 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome
Sat Sep 26 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds
Sun Sep 27 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Tue Sep 29 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sat Oct 3 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
*Without Durand Bernarr