Beloved Austin garden reopens for socially distant strolls following COVID-19 closure

A beloved Austin space is ready to welcome guests once again. On Tuesday, August 18, the Umlauf Sculpture Garden reopens to the public with limited capacity and other coronavirus-related safety measures in place.

After first reopening in June, the Umlauf was among the city park facilities forced to close in July due to a spike in coronavirus cases. Following Austin Parks and Recreation Department's decision to reopen some park facilities in mid-August, the Umlauf will reopen with the same safety and social distancing protocols it instated earlier this summer.

To begin, the outdoor sculpture garden will be open to only 30 guests at a time. The garden has been marked with a one-way path for guests to follow, and signage has been added to reinforce social distancing. The indoor gallery remains closed for now.

The organization requests that visitors do not touch the sculptures and reminds that guests ages 6 and up are required to wear a mask at all times, per City of Austin guidelines.

The Umlauf is following CDC recommendations for its staff (including daily temperature checks, required face coverings, and regular hand sanitizing) and has instituted new cleaning protocols. Frequently touched surfaces will be regularly cleaned and disinfected, and restrooms will be open by request only and sanitized hourly.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Museum and Garden as soon as you feel comfortable," the website says. "Thank you for your continued support of the Umlauf!"

The Umlauf Sculpture Garden is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 am-4 pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 11 am-4 pm. Due to limited capacity, guests are encouraged to purchase admission online in advance.