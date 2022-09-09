Dazzling Field of Light illuminates 16 acres of Austin's Wildflower Center

In collaboration with the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, British artist Bruce Munro’s Field of Light is a vast installation of solar powered lights that illuminate 16 acres of the South Austin staple. The exhibition opens September 9 and runs through December.
Media and special guests were treated to an exclusive first look on Thursday, September 8, as the sun began to set over the pasture of unlit lights.
Seeing the lights prior to illumination enhances the experience, as the bulbs begin to glimmer around last light.
The pathway through the display provides varying vantage points ripe for photo and video content.
Thousands of feet of fiber optic cables connect the bulbs throughout the pasture.
Once illuminated, the bulbs will cycle through colors, evident in both the bulbs and the fiber optic cables.
Each bulb is made of glass and acrylic, and the exhibition is fully solar-powered.
The network of fiber optic cable resembles a nebula, rich with varying colors.
The lights begin several feet from the pathway, curving and going deep into the pasture.
Sunset in late summer happens near 8 pm, but once the time drops back in the fall, attendees with kids can get an in-the-dark experience at a reasonable time.
Field of Light tickets are now available at wildflower.org.