ART FOR ALL
Affordable Art Fair brings fine art priced as low as $100 to Austin
The Affordable Art Fair Austin will return to Palmer Events Center from May 14-17, showcasing 55 galleries and thousands of contemporary artworks. The annual event makes the art world more approachable for first-time collectors, young renters and homeowners looking for high-quality decor, and more, including the merely “art-curious."
Founded in London in 1999 by art entrepreneur Will Ramsay, the international fair is now in its second year in Austin. The fair is centered on accessibility, positioning itself as an entry point into contemporary art collecting for casual buyers, younger audiences, and longtime art fans alike. Works on display will range from contemporary paintings and sculpture to photography, ceramics, printmaking, and mixed-media pieces, with prices spanning roughly $100 to $12,000.
In addition to browsing artwork, visitors will be able to attend panel discussions, guided tours, workshops, and family programming intended to demystify the art-buying process and encourage conversation between artists, galleries, and attendees. The event will also include evening “Art After Hours” programming on Friday and Saturday evenings, as well as family hours over the weekend.
General admission tickets start at $24.22, with discounted admission for students, military members, veterans, and seniors costing $18.49. Family passes are priced at $42.55, and children 16 and under can attend for free with advance registration. The fair is also offering “Art After Hours” tickets ($35.68) for its evening programming and an all-access pass ($58.61) that includes entry to the private preview event.
Fair organizers are also highlighting several standout works and artists ahead of opening weekend. Fair director Cori Teague singled out pieces ranging from bold contemporary abstracts and layered mixed-media works to sculptural ceramics and figurative paintings, reflecting the fair’s wide mix of styles and price points. Her selections include works by artists such as Abbey Engrav, Laurie Carswell, Isabelle Menin, and Sara Huxley.
“Rome ou la Tentation du passé #1,” a large-scale fine art print by Isabelle Menin presented through Muriel Guépin Gallery, layers florals and painterly textures into a dreamlike composition that explores memory and the classical past.Photo courtesy of Affordable Art Fair Austin
The event also leans into Austin’s decades-long blend of music, culture, and visual art. Longtime Austin musician Bob Schneider will participate in the fair for the first time, showcasing visual artwork through Wexel Art Gallery. Schneider said Austin’s creative culture helped shape both his music and visual art practice after moving to Austin in 1989. He then with printmaking through Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking.
A visual artwork by Bob Schneider, who is participating in Affordable Art Fair Austin through Wexel Art Gallery.Photo courtesy of Affordable Art Fair
“What defines Austin, at its core, is that it gives you permission to create for art’s sake rather than for commerce,” Schneider said in a Q&A with Affordable Art Fair provided to media. “Austin has always offered something different — a genuine openness and freedom that I’ve never taken for granted.”
The fair will also feature a strong Texas gallery presence, including longtime Austin institutions such as Flatbed, Yard Dog, Wally Workman Gallery, and Davis Gallery & Framing, alongside regional and international exhibitors.
Affordable Art Fair Austin begins with a private preview on Thursday, May 14, from 6-10 pm. General admission opens Friday, May 15, at noon and continues through Sunday, May 17. Tickets and additional programming details are available through the fair’s official website.