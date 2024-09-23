Strange Goods, Bazarre Gifts
Austin's beloved Christmas 'bazaar' returns with art and live music
Austinites can't be blamed for delaying their holiday shopping. It's not laziness but waiting for something better that comes every year. The popular Armadillo Christmas Bazaar, set up like an art show and featuring live local music, is returning to the Palmer Events Center December 14-23.
This is the 49th season for the iconic Christmas market, which generally focuses on art and fine home decor; artisan items like leather-bound notebooks, cutting boards, and soap; and even some toys and other small novelties. There's something for almost everyone, including a wide range of price points, but these gifts are still best-suited for art lovers.
There will be nearly 200 artists and other vendors showing at this year's event; see the full list here.
Among them, a release points out, is Lacy Van Court, the creator behind the brand Die Trying. Van Court is the featured artist at the 2024 show and specializes in chainstitch embroidered apparel and other goods. Her featured work depicts a group of armadillos on a hot pink desert road, under a psychedelic sky and a disco ball hanging from the clouds. As the featured artist, some of her work informed this year's show merch, which includes T-shirts, accessories, postcards, and more.
“Each year, we personally invite every one of the local, regional and national award winning artists to the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar, because art is more than just a display; it’s a connection waiting to be made,” said Armadillo Christmas Bazaar producer and general manager Anne Johnson in a press release. “Each piece tells a story, and here you’re invited to meet the artists behind the creations, gaining insight into their process and inspiration. This personal interaction transforms a simple purchase into a meaningful addition to your life or a gift to someone else.”
This holiday market has lots of strong art picks.Photo by Jennifer M. Ramos
As beautiful as the show is, what really sets it apart from other galleries and markets is the music lineup, which is famous for booking some of Austin's most popular, longstanding acts. Three bands will play each day including Ray Benson of Western swing band Asleep at the Wheel, blues great Marcia Ball, mid-comeback country artist Rick Trevino, swamp funk group Shinyribs, indie rock group Wild Child's Kelsey Wilson & Friends, Latin folk-pop singer Gina Chavez, and guitar virtuoso Jackie Venson.
That's not even the full lineup. More will be announced October 21 when tickets go on sale.
“For our 49th season, we’ve put together a lineup that reflects Austin’s musical roots while also highlighting fresh and exciting performers,” said Johnson. “Get ready for an unforgettable 10 days of live music and holiday fun!”
To further entertain shoppers, this event has also booked multiple bars and food vendors. Shoppers who are used to local markets may be surprised upon stepping into the venue. Overhead lights off and a live stage up front, it is more like a market that has popped up in a music venue than the other way around. This isn't far from its origins, in 1970 at the Armadillo World Headquarters, a landmark Austin venue.
More information about the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is available at armadillobazaar.com. The market will be open daily at 900 Barton Springs Rd. from 11 am to 9:30 pm. Ticket sales have not yet opened, but they will be necessary to enter the event.