The Ball is Back
2026 Majestic Ball celebrates Pride in Austin with opulent theme
As Pride Month approaches, so does Austin's biggest ballroom event of the year, the Majestic Ball at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, June 6. Although the setting and guest list at this annual event are gala-worthy, the Majestic Ball takes the same format as the classic underground ballroom competition with categories, a theme, and cash prizes.
More ballroom credentials come from the Legendary Mother Natalie Lepore, head of Central Texas' most prominent competing house. Natalie Lepore will host for the night with royal acts performed by drag artist Diamond Dior Davenport and a visit from special guest Shea Couleé.
This year's theme is The Rococo Rebellion, referencing the opulent styles that emerged in France, Italy, and other European regions in the mid-18th century. The style is characterized by excessive, even sometimes wild ornamentation including filigrees, curves, and asymmetry. The Majestic Ball connects this theme with that of bygone queens and suggests attendees to dress in "your most elegant and extravagant feathers, poufs adorned in jewels, silks and satins, lace corsets, and more."
Competitors will walk away with a total of $5,000 in cash prizes in a number of OTA (open to all) categories: runway, vogue performance, best dressed, face, and bizarre. (For the latter category, organizers suggest "1775 meets dark fantasy" with elements like "bloodless illusion, exaggerated collars, ornate neckpieces, powdered decadence, and theatrical presentation.")
Ball organizers emphasize that the event is by queers for queers and allies, and it's mean to shine a spotlight on Texas' beloved queer people of color.
Tickets ($40 tier one, $100 VIP) to the Majestic Ball are available at austintheatre.org. VIP tickets include first come, first served premium seating and a drink ticket. Doors open at 7 pm for an 8 pm show.