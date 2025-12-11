WINTER WONDERS
Weekend holiday market elevates Austin's Asian artists
Expect Asian flair from a variety of local artists at Asian Season ATX’s first Holiday Market on the grounds of Beerburg Brewery this Sunday, December 14. The market will feature more than 20 creators of ceramics, prints, and photography with a dash of Asian or Pacific heritage.
The holiday market, launched by Asian Season ATX, will showcase both art and food through an Asian lens. Hours are noon to 5 pm. The vendor lineup includes:
- Veeny’s Art Studio
- Lisalisa
- Beyond the Above
- Always Sonny Candle Company
- Wiggle Work’s Ceramic
- Auntie Tsuki's
- Ngansequitur
- Bamboo Flower Studios
- Lunatx
- The Alley – Sunset Valley
The Filipino food truck KinAugi, known for its lumpia, pancit, and meatsicles, also will be on site. A pop-up art gallery will feature the works of various artists with Asian American and Pacific Islander background: Erina Rizal, Ngan Hoang, Bart Sasam, Lauren Hua, Andy Dunlavey, Gigi White, and RJ Gaulberto.
Asian vendors gathered for Tayo Na launch part, which celebrated the area's second Filipino directory.Photo by Joi Conti Photography
Painter Ngan Hoang, for instance, was born in Saigon. She uses paint and found materials to explore themes of healing, identity, and belonging. Bart Sasam uses his photography skills to create digital dioramas of Austin. And RJ Gualberto, born in the Philippines, moved to Austin in 2018 and uses both drafting and rendering skills in his art.
Artist Andy Dunlavey and baker Cedric Silan created Asian Season ATX in early 2024. Silan, who serves as executive director, says the group came together because showcasing Asian artists together drew bigger crowds.The organization is committed to being a welcoming space to artists, artisans, creators and makers.
Asian Season ATX celebrates Asian Heritage Month at Austin Beerworks.Photo by Joi Conti Photography
The group began with its annual AAPI Month Kickoff at Austin Beerworks, which quickly grew from a small gathering into one of the city’s larger celebrations of Asian and Pacific Islander creatives.
From there, Asian Season ATX expanded into curating art spaces for Party at the People’s House, partnering with Bolm Arts Studios for the Look Mama, We Made It gallery, contributing to the Austin Studio Tour, and supporting community projects like the Walks of Life exhibition and the Tayo Na launch, the city's Filipino directory.
Now, the organization continues hosting events year-round and highlighting participating artists on social media. Austinites who miss this event — or attend and want more — won't have to wait long for the next event. Plus, many of the vendors have connections with other markets and sell their goods online.