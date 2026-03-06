Left-field
Emmer & Rye Hospitality acquires and 'reimagines' fun Austin hotel bar
A boutique hotel bar in East Austin has gotten a makeover from one of the city's leading hospitality groups. Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group has added Lefty's Brick Bar at Arrive Austin to its portfolio, redone the beverage menu, added food, and debuted it anew as Lefty's Day & Night.
Before the transition, Lefty's was best known for its events, from one of the city's weirder Halloween pop-ups to dance parties, drag bingo, and more, often with an LBGTQ flavor. That focus on events will continue in the new incarnation. Emmer & Rye is headed by partners Kevin Fink, Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Alicynn Fink, and Rand Egbert, and has a varied list of concepts that are generally thought of as approachable fine dining.
According to a press release, Lefty's is now guided by "sports bar culture, wellness programming, and a beverage-forward experience, anchored by a strong culinary program." It is meant for both hotel guests and locals.
Both food and beverage menus reinforce the "day and night" aspect. The day starts with coffee, of course, including house-made syrups and unique flavors like the Buttered Rice Latte with espresso, buttered rice orgeat, and oat milk. Later in the day, guests can look forward to "crushable" cocktails that aren't too heavy, like the Lychee Lemonade with Ford’s Gin, lychee, lemon, and elderflower.
On the food side, expect handheld and sharable sihes such as burritos and a Hot Ham Bodega Sammie with smoked ham, American cheese, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, and Dijon for breakfast; crispy chicken Caesar wraps, fried pickle wedges, and a double smashburger for lunch and dinner. Food will be served from 7 am to close, with a menu switch at noon. Handheld brunch is weekends from 11 am to 4 pm.
There will also be a daily happy hour from 3-6 pm, which offers $2 off cocktails, beer, and wine, plus a Wellness Club on Saturdays at 10 am.
Lefty’s Day & Night is located at 1813 C E. 6th St. at Arrive Austin. It's open Sundays through Thursdays from 7 am to 10 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 7 am to midnight