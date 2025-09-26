Quest Completed
2 Austin companies win H-E-B's 'quest' for new snacks to sell
After a valiant search and presumably little to no tilting at windmills, the folks at H-E-B have competed their Quest for Texas Best. The annual competition considers products from small businesses around the state with the hopes of settling on a few to be sold in H-E-B stores. Austin companies Oca Foods and Tozi Super Foods won the top two prizes.
Both Austin companies were the only two from the area among the top 10 finalists. There were five winners overall, because the competition resulted in a grand prize and two companies tied for third. Austin's winning contestants were followed by businesses in McAllen, Dallas, and Houston.
Oca Foods won the grand prize, $50,000, for its peanut butter bites, which also come in a sugar-free recipe — and with only three ingredients in the original, that means all that's left is peanut butter and salt. They're inspired by a Brazilian snack, are bite-sized, and are wrapped individually, each packing three grams of protein.
Those simple snacks were followed by the similarly streamlined totopos (tortilla chips) and tortillas by Tozi Super Foods. They won first place and $25,000. The purple treats are made with heirloom blue corn and organic amaranth; the chips also contain sea salt and non-GMO avocado oil.
Tozi Superfoods Tortillas and Tortilla Chips won first place. Photo courtesy of H-E-B
In second place ($15,000) was Deli Spices from McAllen, with a birria spice mix — almost the same thing that won the grand prize for an Austin company in 2024. This South Texas company packages its mix in a big bag recommended to season six pounds of meat.
Deli Spices won second place for their birria mix.Photo courtesy of H-E-B
Tied for third place ($10,000 each) were spices by Spicytude in Dallas and cocktail mixers by My Drink Bomb in Houston. Spicytude specializes in Indian spice kits, made for dishes like tikka masala, butter chicken, biryani, and vindaloo. My Drink Bomb offers an interesting method of mixing a variety of classic (or custom) cocktails: dropping a dry ingredients ball into any carbonated beverage, and if desired, spiking it with alcohol.
My Drink Bomb won second place for their unique mixers.Photo courtesy of H-E-B
These five companies triumphed over more than 370 competitors, and the five finalists that didn't win numbered prizes did win a nice perk: $5,000.
Texans will have to be on the lookout for these products on grocery shelves. When they become available, shoppers can check out this Quest for Texas Best list online to see them and other past winners that are still available for sale.