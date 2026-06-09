salud
Texas-based tequila brand launches special release with Still Austin
Fresh in for summer, two Texas companies have collaborated on a dual-distillery sip. Fort Worth-based brand La Pulga Tequila has debuted a new limited edition Reposado tequila finished in Still Austin's Red Corn Bourbon barrels.
The Double Barrel Reposado is a 90-proof, 45 percent ABV spirit made with 100 percent Blue Weber Agave grown in the highlands of Jaliso, Mexico. The tequila is additive-free, a press release states.
The two-stage maturation process is what makes this release stand out from the rest of La Pulga's lineup. It begins by taking La Pulga's Highlands Reposado that was initially aged for seven months, and aging it for an additional four months in Still Austin's "freshly harvested" Red Corn Bourbon barrels. According to the release, this gives the tequila a richer and more complex flavor "where agave's natural warmth meets subtle spice and sweet red corn complexity."
La Pulga was founded by Fort Worth entrepreneurs Sarah Castillo, Andrew De La Torre, and Stephen Slaughter in partnership with Jalisco distillery NOM 1068, also known as Agroindustria Guadalajara. The Mexican distillery also produces spirits for brands like Tequila 30-30, Jalisciense, and others.
"This isn’t just a special release for us, it’s truly a must-try one of a kind," Castillo said in the release. "Every bottle represents a moment in time. Once they’re gone, they’re gone, and we won’t be making this expression again."Photo courtesy of La Pulga Tequila
Still Austin's award-winning Bottled in Bond Red Corn Bourbon is considered one of the distillery's most sought-after releases, Castillo said in the release, which makes the new spirit an advantageous collaboration for both Texas-based brands.
"Having spent time living in Austin, I’ve long admired the originality and craftsmanship coming out of Still Austin, so finishing this tequila in their prized red corn bourbon barrels felt like a natural evolution for us," Collins said. "It’s still unmistakably La Pulga, but with added depth, a little extra character, and a story that connects two fast-growing, award-winning brands from two great Texas cities, Austin and Fort Worth!"
Still Austin enthusiasts will notice the brand's distinct branding on the label, and each bottle will come with a red keepsake medallion around the neck as a collector's item.
La Pulga Tequila Double Barrel Reposado can be pre-ordered online or purchased in select retailers for $69.99.