best in the world
UT Austin ranked 56th best university worldwide on U.S. News list
U.S. News & World Report has published its comprehensive list of top 100 best universities worldwide for 2026-2027. Only one school in the Lone Star State made the cut: the University of Texas at Austin.
U.S. News' Best Global Universities report ranks more than 2,250 schools based exclusively on their academic research performance and international reputation. Only 275 universities from the U.S. were included in the global ranking, and 21 based in Texas.
Harvard University topped the list for 2026-2027, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University claimed the coveted No. 2 and No. 3 spots worldwide.
UT Austin ranked 56th overall, further cementing the university's reputation as the top choice for students seeking a higher education in Texas.
In a statement explaining global university trends, the managing editor for Education at U.S. News, LaMont Jones, Ed.D., said schools in the U.S. have continued to rank "disproportionately high" while major universities from other countries in China and South America are starting to catch up.
"The continuing strength of [American university] reputations and academic research are, for the most part, unmatched," he said. "It's why students all over the world flock here to learn."
Earlier in June, UT ranked No. 35 in a separate list of the best universities in the world from the Center for World University Rankings, which compared 2,000 schools globally.
The only other Central Texas universities on the U.S. News list were Baylor University in Waco and Texas State University in San Marcos, which respectively ranked No. 454 and No. 1,531 worldwide.
Here's where other Texas universities stand among the top 1,000 in this year's global rankings:
- No. 117 – University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas
- No. 147 – Baylor College of Medicine, Houston
- No. 180 – Texas A&M University, College Station
- No. 204 – Rice University, Houston
- No. 301 – University of Texas at San Antonio
- No. 330 – University of Texas Health Science Center Houston
- No. 393 – University of Houston
- No. 509 – University of Texas at Dallas
- No. 565 – Texas Tech University, Lubbock
- No. 605 – University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
- No. 746 – University of North Texas, Denton
- No. 884 – University of Texas at Arlington
- No. 950 – Southern Methodist University, Dallas