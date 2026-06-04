global ranking news
UT Austin declared world's No. 35 best university in new global report
The University of Texas at Austin is soaring to the top of the class worldwide. The Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) has ranked UT at No. 35 in the world on its prestigious Global 2000 list for 2026.
UT Austin also ranks as the No. 1 university in Texas and No. 22 in the U.S.
Each year, CWUR grades more than 21,000 universities around the world based on four factors without relying on surveys and university data submissions: education (25 percent), employability (25 percent), faculty (10 percent), and research (40 percent). For the 2026 edition, 81 million outcome-based data points were analyzed for the rankings, and the schools that placed at the top made the Global 2000 list.
Here's how CWUR ranked UT Austin's performance across the four categories:
- No. 13 – Faculty rank
- No. 66 – Employability rank
- No. 72 – Research rank
- No. 93 – Education rank
A total of 313 universities in the U.S. made the cut, and only two other Texas universities earned spots among the top 100: The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and Texas A&M University in College Station. UT Southwestern ranked No. 2 statewide, No. 35 nationally, and No. 69 globally; and Texas A&M ranked No. 3 statewide, No. 44 nationally, and No. 91 globally.
These are the top 10 best universities in the world for 2026, according to CWUR:
- Harvard University
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Stanford University
- University of Cambridge
- University of Oxford
- Princeton University
- University of Pennsylvania
- Columbia University
- Yale University
- University of Chicago