You Do Yubu
Dallas shop brings Korean stuffed tofu to first Austin location
Neko Yubu, a Dallas-based Korean restaurant, has launched its soft opening phase and is on the way to showing Austin the wonders of yubu, or yubuchobap, like sushi that's stuffed into pockets of fried tofu skin. Neko Yubu is now open at 1910 Guadalupe St., near the University of Texas campus.
Every day until August 7, the shop will give away a yubu box of four to each of the first 30 customers. Online orders are not active during the soft opening, but they will be when the shop is fully open.
The new location transforms the former home of Taiwanese restaurant CoCo's Cafe, which operated out of the space for 25 years and closed in April 2026. The chaotic, but fun yellow-and-pink exterior has been painted over with a calmer red-and-white color scheme, but the newcomer has its own flourishing sense of whimsy in the interior and visual branding.
Neko Yubu sells neat to-go boxes stuffed with yubus in a variety of flavor combinations. According to an online menu, guests can order sets of four, five, six, or eight. Each is stuffed with season rice and topped with ingredients like torched butter crab, grilled beef bulgogi, crumbled tofu, egg salad, and more.
The restaurant also serves sides and snacks, including yubu soup (just the tofu pocket, sliced), miso soup, tteokbokki (chewy rice cakes), and some imported Korean chips and crackers. A long drink list wraps the menu up, from matchas with ube or other teas, to specialty sodas and imports.
Neko Yubu is still a new restaurant concept, having first launched in Dallas in May of 2025. The same owners, Connor Park and Dean Kim, also opened a dessert spot called IYKYK Mochi Churro at the end of 2025. IYKYK sells colorful churros and soft serve ice cream. The two concepts have collaborated in the past, but there's no guarantee Austintes will get to try the desserts without a quick trip to Dallas.
According to the restaurant's local Google Maps page and main Instagram page, operating hours are 3-8 pm Mondays through Fridays and 11 am to 8 pm Saturdays.