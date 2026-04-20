Boba Burst
Austin Taiwanese restaurant closes on The Drag after 25 years
A longtime Taiwanese restaurant and boba shop on The Drag is closing up shop, but its North Austin counterpart is staying open. CoCo's Cafe announced on social media that its location at 1910 Guadalupe St. will have its final day of service after more than 25 years on Sunday, May 10.
In the meantime, CoCo's is asking fans of the restaurant to send in memories about the Guadalupe location, whether it's a photo, a message, or something else. Anyone can submit a memory digitally via DropBox.
Guests who stop by April 24 and 25 and buy a drink will get a second at half price.
The closing message signed by founder Joyce Yang did not mention a reason for the closure.
"This location has meant so much to my family and me," Yang wrote. "As a former UT student, opening Coco's gave me the opportunity to give back to the community that shaped me."
CoCo's is a popular stop for a casual meal and counter service. Drinks are a specialty, ranging from milk tea and iced matcha lattes to fruit smoothies and coffee. An impressively broad menu for the small space includes guest favorites like scallion pancakes and spicy beef noodle soup.
Austinites who want to continue visiting Coco's for their Taiwanese food fix can continue to do so at 8557 Research Blvd.