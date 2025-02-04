Women's sports pub with Title IX inspiration acquires space near UT Austin
A pioneering bar celebrating women's sports has officially settled on a location in Austin. The idea was announced about a year ago, when it was called ATX Women's Sports Pub, but it now bears the more metaphorical name 1972, referring to the year Title IX started protecting women's rights in federally funded schools.
The new location is at 2530 Guadalupe St., the former home of Moody’s Kitchen and Bar. Moody's announced it was closing the same day that it handed over the keys, according to KXAN. The 1972 team expects it to be open "just in time" for March Madness, which starts March 16.
UT students probably know this space.Photo courtesy of 1972
Renovations are still underway, according to an email from a spokesperson. Once they're done, the team will be testing out menu options by culinary director Allison Hugunin, who worked as a chef for the extravagant mini-golf bar The Dirdie Birdie.
Debra Hallum and Marlene du Plessis are co-founders, drawing largely on du Plessis' sports background. Growing up in South Africa, she played field hockey, rugby, ran, cycled, and has competed in half-marathons and triathlons. In Austin, she has also worked as a high school campus director.
Marlene du Plessis (left) and Debra Hallum (right) signing the papers to acquire the space.Photo courtesy of 1972
The name 1972 is fitting because this pub will be near the University of Texas campus, and pledges to welcome all sports fans: women, men, LGBTQ+ community members, and allies. It's keeping "ATX Women's Sports Pub" as a tagline to clarify the numbers.
“We’re building more than a pub — we’re creating a space where every fan can feel seen, celebrated, and part of the action,” said cofounder Marlene du Plessis in a press release. “From die-hard sports lovers to casual spectators, 1972 is here for you.”
Title IX was not only about sports, but many of its most important impacts have been in athletics. Put simply, the law prohibits sex discrimination in general and has since been applied to sports in many more specific ways. The legislation was thrust back into headlines in the beginning of this month — just days after the 1972 bar team signed sale papers — as President Donald Trump's administration announced it would revert its Title IX enforcement to rules created in his first term, in 2020.
Much like the legislation, this concept has a lot to do with sports, but athletics isn't the only sphere it operates in; du Plessis is inspired by how sports can build confidence and leadership. Most important to the duo is how sports can bring people together despite differences in background, race, sexual orientation, or religion.
The cofounders in their new space.Photo courtesy of 1972
“At 1972, we’re not just building a pub — we’re building a movement," said Hallum in the release. "This is a space where women’s sports take center stage, and every fan, regardless of gender or identity, feels at home. Our goal is to celebrate the achievements of women athletes and foster a community where inclusion, equity, and the love of the game thrive.”