Mam Mam's Big Move
Vietnamese-Thai pop-up moving to Pflugerville for first brick-and-mortar
A Vietnamese and Thai pop-up is upgrading to brick-and-mortar this fall. Mam Mam, a concept by Kris Hoang, will be located in Pflugerville at 1900 E. Howard Ln., Unit G-1.
Mam Mam started in March 2024 at Springdale General, using kitchen rental space Wingman Kitchens. There, the kitchen could only accommodate six to eight dishes at a time, a press release explains. When Mam Mam is open in Pflugerville, it will use the larger space to serve an expanded menu. A full bar will also allow for an Asian-inspired cocktail menu.
Hoang's unique cuisine at Mam Mam combines a Vietnamese-American upbringing and professional experience in Thai cooking. Austinites may have already tried his cooking at Thai Kun, which is now closed, and the Italian restaurant Red Ash.
Hoang has also earned recognition in California's Bay Area, where he helped open the Thai fine dining restaurant Nari and co-founded the Vietnamese pop-up Claws of Mantis. He co-owns Mam Mam with his wife, Diana Pham, who takes care of operations while Hoang leads the kitchen.
Kris Hoang's personal and culinary backgrounds converge for this fusion cuisine.Photo courtesy of Mam Mam
Guests can expect to see their existing favorites: the release lists Vietnamese chicken and rice, a fried pork belly vermicelli bowl, fish sauce chicken wings, and xoi man porchetta. So far, new dishes are still under wraps. The cocktails will feature seasonal ingredients, and a beer and wine list will include domestic choices and Asian imports.
The new location is part of Howard Post, a largely industrial development anchored by Old Gregg Brewing Company, which opened in November 2024.
"Opening this restaurant is a full-circle moment for us. Howard Post is being developed by the same team behind Springdale General, where Mam Mam first got its start in a shared kitchen,” said Hoang in the release. “My wife and I also live in Pflugerville and have always wanted to create something special for the community we call home, where places like this don’t currently exist, to fill in the gap for those who live in the neighborhood.”
Mam Mam will stay open at Wingman Kitchens until the new Pflugerville restaurant opens. Current hours are 11 am to 2 pm Thursdays, 11 am to 4 pm Fridays, 11 am to 4:30 pm Saturdays, and 11 am to 2 pm Sundays. Guests can order in person or online