The Musician's House
Famous Austin distillery to open new live music and cocktail venue
A highly regarded Austin distillery is telling the fanciful story behind its label with a new entertainment and cocktail venue on its property in South Austin. Still Austin Whiskey Co. will open the Still Austin Quarter — a "15,000-square-foot hospitality destination," according to a press release — in September of 2026.
The Still Austin Quarter combines four concepts: "the Atrium," a vinyl lounge, a live music room, and a private event space. The total capacity will be around 500 across the property — both indoors and outdoors — with 125 seats outdoors. The space was designed in collaboration with architect of record OPA Design Studio and interior design firm Weiss Architecture.
The release connects the musical elements of the quarter to the company's flagship straight bourbon whiskey, The Musician, a name that taps into Austin's musical culture. It marks the quarter as "a place for everyone who has ever been moved by a song," and pushes the Still Austin ethos into a physical space where visitors can experience it rather than just imagining it through spirits.
Both local and touring musicians will play this stage.Rendering courtesy of Still Austin Whiskey Co.
“The Still Austin Quarter is everything we imagined when we thought about what it would mean to bring The Musician to life beyond the bottle,” said co-founder and CEO Chris Seals in the release. “The vision is rooted in this story: the experience of stepping inside [The Musician's] home and seeing her journey as an artist unfold. Each room inside The Still Austin Quarter captures a unique moment in her life and is a reflection of Still Austin’s creative vision, consistent devotion to craft and quality, and the community at the heart of it all.”
Of course, beverages will be the main anchor at the property, showing off every one of Still Austin's flagship spirits. The cocktail program by vice president Ken Kodys also includes other spirits, like an imported agave spirit that was aged in Still Austin barrels. There will also be house-made aperitifs, amaros, and herbal liqueurs, the press release says, plus beer and wine. Rotating selections from the spirit library and other limited offerings will keep the menu fresh.
“Building this program was about approaching every decision with the same intentionality and quality that Still Austin has always brought to its spirits,” said Kodys.
The only thing confirmed about food so far is that there will be a menu, and it will be created by Still Austin's in-house hospitality team.
The Music Room, which houses the Musician's Stage, is the main draw, and exists to host intimate performances and events. Acoustician Steven Durr, who has done work for Willie Nelson and Austin City Limits (among thousands of other clients and places), worked on the sound in the Music Room. Both local and national talent will play the music room Thursday through Saturday nights.
The Vinyl Lounge, as implied, will be led by DJs. Renderings show a DJ booth in the lounge, and cocktail bars in both rooms for music.
This DJ booth highlights the performance.Rendering courtesy of Still Austin Whiskey Co.
The Still Austin Quarter is located at 4211 Willow Springs Road. Operating hours are 4-10 pm Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 am to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 am to 9 pm Sundays. Food service will end an hour before close each day. The distillery tasting room already on the property will shift to the same hours when the quarter opens. Guests will find both dedicated parking and a valet service.