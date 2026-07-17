Lost Satellite
South Austin restaurant and performance space closing after 2 decades
A longtime Austin restaurant and live music space is closing soon. Satellite ATX plans its last day of service for Sunday, July 26, according to a message published on its homepage.
The message, signed by owners Ben Hardaway and Kullen Kifer, does not include a reason for the closure.
"After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close Satellite ATX," it says. After stating the projected date of closure, it continues, "We are incredibly grateful to our team members and to every guest, neighbor, friend, musician, vendor, and community partner who has supported Satellite over the years."
Hardaway and Kifer are not the originally owners of Satellite, which opened in 2006. The duo purchased the restaurant in July of 2024 and got right to work determining what customers wanted out of the business. Their findings told them people wanted more live music, so they brought back free shows.
Music was important at the Circle C restaurant because it's on the southwestern edge of Austin, quite the drive from downtown. Besides live music, the restaurant was known for simple food and a casual neighborhood atmosphere.
The short message also includes some gratitude for the people surrounding the restaurant over the years.
"Thank you for allowing us to be part of your family dinners, celebrations, date nights, happy hours, and everyday moments," it says. "It has been an honor to serve this community."
Satellite ATX may change its hours and menu as service winds down. Hardaway and Kifer direct guests to social media (like Facebook and Instagram) to check for updates before stopping by. The restaurant is located at 5900 W. Slaughter Lane.