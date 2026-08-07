News You Can Eat
Elote burgers and slow season support spice up Austin food news
Despite summer being a slow period for business — and sometimes because of it — there's a lot going on in Austin's food scene this week. Guy Fieri is visiting a local taquería, Deep End Subs is looking for a new location, JewBoy Burgers is selling elote-inspired burgers with a fundraising element, and more. Plus, find a small sampling platter of events coming up below.
Openings and closings
Usually we're pretty good at sussing out what local restaurants Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is alluding to in its episode descriptions (they don't make it hard). But this time we really can only guess. A press release says in a Triple D Nation episode premiering Friday, August 14, host Guy Fieri visits Austin for "a top-tier taqueria is bringing their authentic Mexican flavors to multiple new locations, serving craveable quesabirria and toppin' tortillas with juicy steak and chorizo." Triple D Nation episodes highlight places Fieri is returning to after a prior visit, so it seems like this could refer to Onetaco, which has quesabirria and steak and chorizo tacos. One location is coming to Leander; where else is it going? We'll find out if we're right in a week.
Chef Andy Todd, owner of the sandwich truck Deep End Subs, is looking for a brick-and-mortar space to expand the business. A post from July 26 announced that intent, promising that the Highland trailer would stay in operation. Todd wants to find something with a small indoor dining room and a drive-through. The post encourages folks to send in any leads they find. "We’ve never wanted to be the biggest sandwich shop in Austin, just one of the best," it says. "We just need a little more room to do it."
Other news and notes
JewBoy Burgers' monthly special is a collaboration with Keep Austin Fed, a local initiative that fights food insecurity by "rescuing" and redistributing leftover food from restaurants, grocery stores, and more. Called the Dog Days, the burger is topped with an elote-inspired corn fritter with white cheddar and cotija cheese, sour cream, mayo, lime juice, chopped cilantro, diced red onion, and spices. Each burger sold will result in a $1 donation. "It’s just one small way we can help those working to end this senseless, and very fixable issue," wrote JewBoy owner Mo Pittle.
Folks only have a few days left to reliably find bagels at Small's Pizza. Citing the busy convergence of pizza, bagels, and a new wine bar, a post by the business says bagel service will be paused after August 9. It won't be the last time Small's ever serves a bagel, but now they'll just show up "every once in a while thing when we’re feeling cheeky," the post says.
On July 25, pitmaster Kyle Stallings of Rollin' Smoke (presumably, given that the writing is in first person) took to social media to ask customers to stop by and boost sales for the week. "I think the food should speak for itself but factors beyond our control are really factoring rn," the post said. He added, "I know it looks like we are “killing it” and that’s the image I would love to portray but I gotta be honest." Friends posted and showed up, but summer is a slow time, so consider this an ongoing sign that this local business could use some new regulars.
Rapid fire
With too much news to get into this week, here are some events and offers to sniff out if they seem tasty:
- Central Market's Hatch Chile Celebration is underway, meaning shoppers can find specials that show off this seasonal pepper from August 5-19.
- Asian-inspired pastry pop-up Juju's Table is spending the day (9 am to 2 pm) selling treats at Palomino Coffee on August 8.
- Cedar Park sports bar the All Good hosts Cluckin' Bingo (commonly called Chicken Sh*t Bingo) on August 9, 16, and 30, raising funds for Dell Children's Medical Center.
- The Austin Chronicle has released the musical lineup for its Hot Sauce Festival on August 30.
- H-E-B is planning $1 million in cash prizes for educators and schools. Nominations are open through September 30.
- Tickets are on sale now for the 5th annual Hye Steaks Cookout at Garrison Brothers Distillery on October 3.