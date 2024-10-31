News You Can Eat
Greek lunch deals and a live music comeback freshen up Austin food news
With all that's perpetually new in Austin food, sometimes we like to take a look at the smaller changes. Some of those happening this week include new lunch and happy hour deals, a new tasting room in an existing distillery, and the return of live music at a longtime local restaurant.
Openings and closings
Genius Liquids and one of its brands, Creador Agave Spirits, quietly opened a tasting room at their distillery in Bastrop this September. Although it's specifically branded an agave spirits tasting room, the space also offers gin tastings, and guests can purchase bottles of spirits. Over 90 minutes, visitors will get a welcome cocktail, and the founders and owners of Genius Liquids and Creador will lead them through four curated pours. Tastings are $60 per person, by reservation only on Saturdays and Sundays. The distillery is located at 704 State Hwy 71 D300.
Hopefully this is just a temporary hurdle; on October 27, KC Donuts (8106 Brodie Ln. #105) experienced a fire, which has resulted in the store being closed. "We are so grateful for the fast response from our amazing firefighters," said the business in a Facebook post the next day. "We are still in the beginning stages of recovery. The reopening timeline is still undetermined. We will keep you all posted on the progress." According to fire officials via CBS Austin, the cause of the fire was a fryer that was left on.
ICYMI: Many Americans view dried "ramen" noodles as a struggle meal, but a new eatery in Cedar Park called K-Ramyun is dressing up the experience a little with more than 60 flavors guests can cook onsite with add-ins. in other news, an East Austin pickleball court is reopening November 1, and it'll be debuting a food truck by the Bill's Oyster team serving burgers, soft serve, and a few other comfort foods. (Austinites who want more of the soft serve trend can find options here.) Finally, the Houston-born café Dish Society has followed up its extremely popular Mueller debut with a second Austin location, this time on South 1st Street.
Other news and notes
Two upscale, new (or newish) Austin restaurants are expanding their service. Yamas, a Greek restaurant, is now serving lunch weekdays from 11 am to 2:30 pm. A very reasonable three-course prix fixe is available for $38, but à la carte items like spanakopita (spinach pastry) and moussaka (like shepherd's pie, lasagna, and eggplant combined) will also be available. Casa Bianca, a unique twist on Italian food with Japanese influences, has announced weekly specials like $1 oysters and updated its happy hour menu.
Longtime Austin restaurant Satellite ATX, which opened in 2006, changed hands over the summer. Now owned by Austinites Ben Hardaway and Kullen Kifer (who started things off on the right foot with a Facebook introduction and feedback session), the restaurant is undergoing a bit of a renaissance. Live music is returning on Saturdays this November, with no cover charge and a new artist every week. That starts November 2. Kifer says in an email, "If the community loves it, you can expect more events to follow on one of the best patios in the area!" Scheduled acts are posted on social media.