Take Another Swing
Austin pickleball club reopens with Bill's Oyster spin-off food truck
Pickleball players at Austin's new Other Racquet Social Club were placed on a forced rest this summer as the sports venue dealt with city permitting complications, but it'll be back in action November 1. It brings with it a brand-new food truck from the folks behind the immediately popular and also relatively new downtown restaurant Bill's Oyster, called Bill's Dips.
Its mandated hiatus notwithstanding, Other Racquet opened in late 2023 as a members-only venture, but opened to the public a few months later, in early 2024. Now, members still get certain perks, but anyone can book a guest court or stop by to enjoy the bar and food trucks — a big part of the initial draw. Guests don't even need to book a court to stop by and hang out.
“It’s been a hell of a journey, but we’re grateful to be reopening our bar after being closed for seven months,” said Other Racquet owner Matt Wolski in a press release. Wolski is also the founder of Pursuit Concepts, which brought Austin places like Idle Hands, Parlor & Yard, and Victory Lap.
“This process has been challenging to say the least, but the goal from the beginning was to have Other Racquet fill a need on our strip of Manor," Wolski continued, "one that’s a space where everyone can enjoy not only pickleball but great food and drinks in a welcoming, laid-back environment.”
Bill's Dips will open with Other Racquet right away, on November 1. It joins farmers-market-stand-turned-food-trailer B. Cooper Barbecue, forming a meaty duo. Bill’s Dips focuses on "classic comfort fare," according to the release, which includes the signature Bill’s Burger alongside chili cheese dogs, queso blanco, and soft-serve dipped cones.
“Our Bill’s Burger has become a fan-favorite, so much so that we wanted to create a standalone destination where our guests could conveniently get their burger fix in East Austin,” said Bill's Oyster managing partner Dylan Salisbury. “Parking at Other Racquet felt like a natural segue for our guests that come into Bill’s, and we were able to create a menu that reflects the laid back vibes of the space.”
Other Racquet Social Club is located at 2717 Manor Rd. and is open Mondays to Thursdays from 4-11 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am-midnight, and Sundays from 11 am-11 pm. The existing cocktail bar is open the same hours, but closes an hour early except for Fridays and Saturdays. Finally, Bill's Dips will be open Thursdays and Fridays for dinner service, and Saturdays and Sundays all day. It accepts orders in person, online at billsdips.com, and via major delivery platforms including Uber Eats and DoorDash.
More information about Other Racquet Social Club is available at otherracquet.com.
---
