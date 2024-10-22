Party like a champ
Fire up for CultureMap's ultimate Austin sports bash The Tailgate
CultureMap Austin is gearing up for the exciting return of The Tailgate, our all-out party devoted to everyone’s favorite way to get in the gameday spirit.
For the event’s 2024 edition, we’re partying at Distribution Hall. Presented by Verizon, The Tailgate goes down from 6-9 pm Thursday, December 12, and tickets are already on sale.
Attendees can look forward to sports-inspired bites from some of their favorite Austin-area restaurants, premium cocktails, memorabilia from Texas legends, and plenty more game-day fun.
Popular Austin restaurants and chefs will create tailgate-inspired dishes for attendees to sample and vote for their favorite. Participants include:
- Golden Hour
- Phoebe's Diner
- Honey Moon Spirit Lounge
- Industry East Side
- The Loren Hotel Austin / Nido
- Sense of Occasion: Southerleigh Hospitality Group
- Postino
- The Dirdie Birdie
- Victory Lap
- Thunder Chief
- Ramen Tatsu-Ya
We’ll soon also be asking readers to vote for their favorite wing joint of 2024. Our editors have put together a list of 16 candidates that will go head-to-head in a bracket-style tournament, the Ultimate Wing Showdown. Your winner will be revealed at the party.
The event will also shine a spotlight on local sports organizations. Attendees can expect more fun, games, and prizes courtesy of our event sponsors and local vendors, including Verizon, HOWDY, and more.
We'll keep you up to date on all things Tailgate-related in a special editorial series of stories leading up to the event.
A limited number of Early Bird tickets are on sale now at discounted rates of $35 for general admission (regularly $50) and $60 for VIP (regularly $75).
All tickets include bites by participating restaurants, complimentary premium beverages, and access to fun activities throughout the event. VIP tickets come with one-hour early entry, access to a dedicated VIP bar, an exclusive meet-and-greet with one of Austin's top athletes, and more perks for an elevated experience.
Head here to buy your tickets now.
---
The Tailgate is sponsored by Verizon, HOWDY, and more to be announced.