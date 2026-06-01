Fire Report
Austin's Asian fusion bar on West 6th closed after major fire damage
A popular West Sixth Street bar is heavily damaged after a fire. On the morning of May 31, Bar Peached was largely consumed by fire, resulting in apparently total damage in the kitchen, along with flooding in the dining room and a massive hole in the roof.
Someone with access to the Bar Peached Instagram account — presumably chef-owner Eric Silverstein — posted photos of the damage and a safety update. The post says no one was injured and thanks the Austin Fire Department for taking care of the immediate danger.
Bar Peached is a sister establishment to the Peached Tortilla, a local Asian fusion restaurant that combines Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Mexican, and other flavors, plus a heavy dose of culinary sensibility from the Southern United States. In more tangible terms, that looks like chicken salad with cabbage, Sichuan peach fried Brussels sprouts, a variety of wraps and bowls, and of course tacos.
The Peached Tortilla has locations on Burnet Road and in Cedar Park, and auxiliary establishments including a location at the Austin–Bergstrom International Airport, a food truck, and an events venue called Peached Social House.
Folks who want to support the Peached Tortilla from afar — or with already-full stomachs — can order merch online, including T-shirts, hoodies, totes, and The Peached Tortilla: Modern Asian Comfort Food from Tokyo to Texas, a recipe book that also tells Silverstein's story from growing up in Tokyo to quitting legal practice to become a restaurateur.