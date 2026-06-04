News You Can Eat
Sports club snacks and Mediterranean brunch arise in Austin food news
The proprietors behind this week's food news in Austin really wanted to get things right. That could be a whole food and beverage program launching at once with a new padel club, or a new brunch expanding a Mediterranean restaurant's offerings. Foodies who are willing to travel can also help an Austin chef celebrate the second anniversary of his impactful San Antonio dessert destination.
Openings and closings
Padel39, an Austin-based padel club that debuted in 2024, is opening its second Austin location at 4716 E. 5th St. The new sports club will house a Club39 sports bar, a coffee shop, a pizzeria, and a local taco truck. A grand opening weekend starting Friday, June 12, combines a FIFA World Cup watch party with live music, cold plunges, vendors, cocktails, and more, including free introductory padel clinics. More info on each concept here:
- Club39 specializes in refreshing cocktails and aims to be a watch party destination with a staggering 36 televisions.
- East 5th Coffee serves drinks made with Greater Goods coffee and matcha, plus pastries from Rockman Coffee + Bakeshop and bagels from Rosen's Bagel Co.
- Forno Veloce will cook up Neapolitan-style pizzas and fun desserts like the Nutella Calzone.
- Santo Patio, an existing local taco truck, will move in with Mexico City-inspired street food.
A new mother-and-daughter-owned ice cream and milkeshake trailer called MilkMade has opened at 6519 N. Lamar Blvd. It had a long soft opening phase but celebrated its official grand opening May 23. Flavors are made in small batches, and there are both dairy and vegan options. MilkMade is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from 1 pm to 10 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 1 pm to 11 pm.
Fans of the Italian hotel restaurant Poeta might find this to be old news, but less attentive cocktail sippers are catching up. The restaurant quietly opened its upstairs cocktail bar a few months ago, and now it's promoting the new space. The menu is simple, focusing on spirit-forward drinks and Italian wines in a space that guests can easily settle into before their meals. For now, the space is open Thursdays from 5-9 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5-11 pm. Hours will expand this summer.
At the end of May, the Austin-American Statesman broke news that McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality (MMLH) is working on opening a new Greek concept at at 1211 West Lynn St., the former home of Sledd Nursery. The restaurant is expected to open in 2027.
Other news and notes
Oria, the new Mediterranean restaurant that opened on Barton Springs Road this winter, is expanding its service with a Saturday and Sunday brunch. The brunch menu is simple and designed to facilitate sharing; items include the French toast with brûléed Catalan cream, and a steak and eggs with baharat chimichurri and potatoes. The drink menu keeps it classic as well, with options like a Mediterranean Bloody with tomato juice and olive tapenade or a Grand Golden Hour Spritz with strawberry-infused aperol.
Yes, it's a bit of a commitment to drive to San Antonio just for dessert. However, Nicosi, the highly lauded fine dining dessert experience by Austin chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph at Pullman Market, is having a milestone birthday celebration June 26 that should be well worth the drive. This will be Nicosi's first-ever chef collaboration dinner, featuring pastry chef Camari Mick of L’Atelier Ébène, an upcoming bakery and restaurant in New York City. Mick joins Bristol-Joseph and chef Jorge Hernandez for a wide-ranging four-course menu that represents West Africa, Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Texas. Interested diners should purchase tickets ($150) ASAP on OpenTable. Seatings are available at 5:30 pm and 8 pm.