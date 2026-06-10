Hot Summer Nights 2026
Austin's donation-based music fest Hot Summer Nights reveals 2026 lineup
If news feels slow in Austin, you can bet musicians are feeling it too. That's why Hot Summer Nights exists. The donation-based festival by the Red River Cultural District (RRCD) platforms local musicians, giving them a paid opportunity to play and offering music-lovers an affordable way to catch up with the scene. The 2026 lineup, featuring more than 130 local acts, is now out for listeners to explore. The ninth annual Hot Summer Nights will be held from July 16-18.
In addition to creating paid gigs for performers, the festival drives food and beverage business to venues, encourages folks to get to know businesses they'll visit year-round, and raises funds through donations and sponsorships for long-term preservation and curation throughout the district, which stretches up Red River Street from Sixth Street to Waterloo Greenway. It exists specifically to bring the district to life during a time when business is typically slow; fans may also know its winter counterpart, Free Week.
There is something for just about everyone at Hot Summer Nights, whether they're fans of indie rock, punk, hip-hop, Latin, country, electronic, and more. Most events adhere to venues' usual adults-only age limits, but a new event specifically caters to kids: A brass quintet of Austin Symphony Orchestra musicians will provide a soundtrack to two readings of How Do Dinosaurs Go To School, one in Spanish (12:30 pm) and one in English (1 pm).
Also new this year, True Blue Tattoo is officially a Hot Summer Nights venue. DevilWoman will play a show on Saturday, and True Blue artists will be giving flash tattoos all weekend.
“Hot Summer Nights captures our Red River community at full volume,” said RRCD executive director Nicole Klepadlo in a press release. “Offering the freedom to wander into something unexpected, this festival has become one of Austin’s favorite ways to experience downtown in the summer. We’re proud to keep it free and accessible while creating paid opportunities for the artists and venues that give this city its cultural identity.”
We'll publish the full lineup in easy-to-read text below, but here are some of our top picks, in alphabetical order: Almost Heaven, Annabelle Chairlegs, Big Wy's Brass Band, Blakchyl, Bruce, Geto Gala, Glass Mansions, Grocery Bag, Haha Laughing, Jet Cemetery, Mugger, Paper Sister, Pedal Steel Noah, Stalefish, Subpar Snatch, and Valice. Live music columnist John Laird will be back with his picks in the beginning of July.
The full lineup for Hot Summer Nights 2026.Graphic courtesy of the Red River Cultural District
Tickets are not required, but RRCD asks fans to RSVP in advance as a courtesy. Each RSVP doubles as an entry to win a prize pack containing skip-the-line passes, plus concert tickets and gift cards from local businesses including Resound Presents, The 13th Floor, The Creek & The Cave, Kingdom, Flamingo Cantina, and more. RSVPers who donate $5 get two entries, and $10 gets 3.
Venue lineup:
- Chess Club
- The Creek and The Cave
- Elysium
- Flamingo Cantina
- Kingdom
- Liberty Lunch
- Marlow
- Mohawk
- Stubb’s
- Swan Dive
- The 13th Floor
- The Side Bar
- True Blue Tattoo
- Valhalla
- Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Music artist lineup:
- 10YR
- All Fours
- Almost Heaven
- Annabelle Chairlegs
- Antisera
- Azurah Vibez
- Bat Lips
- Big Wy's Brass Band
- Blakchyl
- Blossom Aloe
- Broken Gold
- BRUCE
- BS
- Buzz electro
- careabout
- Cheetah Cheetah
- Chicoselfie
- CJ Lux
- Cleek b2b Los Dos
- Cody Brandell
- Commercial Breaks
- Creeping Death
- D-Madness Project
- Death Of The Last Beautiful Jaguar
- deCasa
- Deuce Monroe
- DevilWoman
- DJ Ajah Monet
- DJ Confucius Jones
- DJ Cysum
- DJ Napalm
- Don't Get Lemon
- Dopez
- Dream 2 Dream
- Egee
- Flight by Nothing
- Floating Cube
- Fuego Santo
- Gatsu
- Gavas Beat
- Geto Gala
- Gio
- Glass Mansions
- Gran Moreno
- Grocery Bag
- Guiding Light
- Gutwrench
- haha Laughing
- Heavy Velvet
- Hex Partner
- High Fade
- Honorable Mentions
- Huge
- Imminent End
- J Soulja
- J.T. Loux
- Jaelynn Rae
- Jagger
- Jahleel Fareal
- James Ryan
- Jeremiah Jackson
- Jet Cemetery
- JMil
- Joy Leone
- Junerise
- Keepsake
- Kylie Hernandez
- Lauren Lakis
- Leo Napoleon
- Leslie Nava
- Libby and the Loveless
- Limit of Destruction
- Llano
- Los Sonificos
- Lynn
- Lynndigo
- Magic Rockers of Texas
- Me Like Bees
- Mid-range Jumper
- Mikky & The Doom
- Mugger
- Narrow Haunts
- Nemesis
- Nilsa no One
- Object Fiction
- Oddmanrush
- Paper Sister
- Parker Woodland
- Patrick McNally
- Pedal Steel Noah
- Pillager
- Pony Soprano
- Psuedo Desnudo
- Pure Instinct
- Queen Serene
- Ras I-Dre & Royal Frequency
- Red Bud
- Rex b2b Kavi
- Ritual
- Saint Judas & The Black Hymns
- Santi
- Sap
- Secret Siren
- Sex Pump
- Sexpop
- Sgt Remo & the Vibratones
- Sin & Seraphim
- Sittin' Sideways
- Smooth Nature
- Sodomy Cop
- soft silence, gentle noise
- Soto The Activist
- Soulfiya + Kroywen + Mr. Blacc Sheep
- Spirl
- Stalefish
- Starflake
- Subpar Snatch
- Swedish Magazines
- Team Trust
- Temptrix
- The High Cost of Paying God
- The Mox
- The Nimbus
- Topdown
- Two-Legged Dog
- ULTRAvioletcoraline
- Valice
- Water Damage
- Whisk
- Woodward & Parker
- Xenobyt