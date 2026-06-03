Music Notes
White Denim to play benefit show, plus more Austin music picks
The first half of June is loaded with a lot of great things – the start of summer, Spurs vs. Knicks in the NBA Finals, and the beginning of the World Cup — but don’t let all of that distract you from the many great local shows that will be happening as well. See here for recommendations.
Future Clouds & Radar at Hole In The Wall – Friday, June 5
Indie rockers Future Clouds & Radar will be throwing a vinyl release party for their recently released album, Big Weather, at Hole In The Wall this Friday, June 5. Support will be provided by Molecular Steve and Whalers. Tickets for the show are $12.76.
Armadillo Live at Central Machine Works – June 5-7
Armadillo Live, which is a three-day celebration benefiting KUTX, will take place at Central Machine works this weekend, June 5-7. Fans can expect performances from White Denim, Holy Wave, Annabelle Chairlegs, Gran Moreno, and others; plus, there will be Austin music memorabilia swaps, specialty drinks, immersive installations, local vendors, and more. Each day will have a suggested donation of $9.98 at the door.
Blues On The Green at Zilker Park – June 9-10
Local tradition Blues On The Green returns to Zilker Park on back-to back nights Tuesday, June 9, and Wednesday, June 10. Alejandro Escovdeo, Aaron Behrens, and Kylie Hernandez will play the first show; then the second one will feature Brownout, Mama Duke, and Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers. This is a free event.
Magna Carda at the Mohawk – Friday, June 12
Hip hop standouts Magna Carda will ring in the release of their new album, INNINOUTCHEAMIND, at the Mohawk on Friday, June 12. The rest of the lineup for the evening includes Mike Melinoe, LLUVII, and DJ Cortez. Tickets for the show are $21.
CorMae at the 13th Floor – Friday, June 12
Everything Is So Great is the title of CorMae’s impending album, and the punk act will be celebrating its arrival at the 13th Floor on Friday, June 12. Topdown, Fifi Knifefight, and Heavy Velvet will play as well. Tickets for the show are $18.40.
Radio’s 12th Birthday at Radio East – Saturday, June 13
The team at Radio Coffee & Beer are throwing themselves a 12th birthday party at Radio East on Saturday, June 13. The psych-dipped Golden Dawn Arkestra will headline the bash, and they’ll be joined by Club Coma, who will be celebrating the release of a new single titled “These Days Are Over.” Tickets are $20.72.