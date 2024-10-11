What a racket
New padel club gets Austin familiar with popular Latin American sport
Considering the runaway success of pickleball in Austin, padel should be going crazy in no time. The sport isn't new; it's been around since 1969. And in fact, pickleball is even four years older. Regardless, a renewed interest has new spots to watch and play popping up left and right, and joining the party is Padel39.
The new padel ball club is now open at 2510 Rutland Dr., near Q2 Stadium and right behind Turnstile Coffee Beer Cocktails and Burgers. It's also near Restart CBD, but hopefully you won't need any pain remedies; people usually say padel ball is easy to pick up.
Even though it's already open, Padel39 is hosting a grand opening on Friday, October 18. From 6-9 pm there will be drinks, snacks, and a padel expo game (starting at 7 pm). "In-house pros" from Padel39 will compete against two professional Mexican players.
The courts themselves are charming, covered by green turf and surrounded by white, resort-style seating.Photo by Josh Graziadei
Descriptions of the sport invariably take the form of "like [x racquet sport] but with elements of [y and racket sports]." If keeping track of all the differences just feels like too much, picture a solid racket — i.e. not stringed — with holes drilled in it. Padel balls are nearly identical to tennis balls, but smaller and with a lower air pressure; a release explains that this is so it doesn't bounce as high. (It also assures readers that the noise is less annoying than that of a pickleball.)
The most exciting part: there is a net in the center of the court, but the whole thing is encased in glass walls, which are part of the game. Austinites who have spent time in Latin American countries or Spain may already be familiar with the sport, since it's much more popular there. It was invented in Acapulco, Mexico, by Enrique Corcuera, and now Padel39 bears the first two numbers of all Acapulco ZIP Codes.
Co-founder Will Boyce, born in France and educated at the University of Texas, used to play tennis for the school. Now he and his wife, co-founder Naomi Boyce, have grand plans for the new club. The release positions it as "helping [to] redefine the ever-evolving area of North Austin near Q2 Stadium," and the website already hopes to open new locations in "the coming years."
Co-founders Will and Naomi Boyce.Photo by Juan J Valdes
So far, though, it's only two weeks in, following a soft opening. Spread across two acres, there's plenty of room to play, plus a sports bar and a lounge for remote work.
Padel39 Memberships start at $89 per month or $890 per year, but players can also rent courts as needed for 90 minutes at $30. More information about the club is available at padel39.com. Guests who would like to stop by the grand opening will need to message @padel.39 on Instagram. The event is limited to 100 people.