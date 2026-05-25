TEXAS TASTEMAKERS
Texas' top restaurants and chefs crowned at the 2026 Tastemaker Awards
After months of hard work and culinary determination, CultureMap has completed its statewide journey to honor the best chefs, restaurants, and more with the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards.
The series kicked off April 9 with our Austin Tastemaker Awards at Distribution Hall, then we moved to Houston on April 16 for our tasting event at Silver Street Studios. Next up was North Texas, for the Fort Worth celebration at Social Space on April 30 and the Dallas fête at Astoria Event Venue on May 7. Our Texas culinary tour finished strong with a San Antonio extravaganza at the Briscoe Museum on May 14.
The 2026 Tastemaker Awards celebrated Texas' diverse culinary landscape and honored those who've made the biggest impact in Lone Star State dining in the past year. A host of nominated chefs and restaurants showcased their flavorful bites and treats during each of the celebrations, and winners were revealed in an onstage ceremony.
Guests dined on chef-created dishes and sipped on a variety of creative cocktails. But nothing could take the focus away from our acclaimed nominees and winners, who are the reason we bring these celebrations to life each year. Readers in each city got to know all the nominees through a special editorial series for weeks leading up to the events.
Nominees were, as always, determined by a panel of local industry experts, including previous Tastemaker winners and CultureMap editors. They voted on winners in categories such as Chef of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, Bar of the Year, and more. The champion in the Best New Restaurant category was determined by our readers in an online, bracket-style tournament. Our 2026 "wild card" category celebrated the Best Sandwich destination in each city.
Let's raise a glass to our 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Award winners all across Texas, listed by city:
- Restaurant of the Year: Odd Duck
- Chef of the Year: Daniela Landaverde and Rosa Landaverde, La Santa Barbacha
- Bar of the Year: Parley
- Best New Restaurant: Moderna Bar & Pizzeria
- Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year: Allday Pizza
- Rising Star Chef of the Year: Ale Kuri, Este
- Dessert Program of the Year: Rockman Coffee + Bakeshop
- Coffee Shop of the Year: Palomino Coffee
- Best Sandwich: Mum Foods Smokehouse & Delicatessen
- Restaurant of the Year: Mamani
- Chef of the Year: Peja Krstic; Mot Hai Ba, Pillar
- Bar of the Year: Ayahuasca Cantina
- Best New Restaurant: Frenchie
- Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year: Beverly's Bistro & Bar
- Rising Star Chef of the Year: Eduardo Osorio, Meridian
- Dessert Program of the Year: Lucia
- Coffee Shop of the Year: Ascension
- Best Sandwich: Trades Delicatessen
- Restaurant of the Year: Cattlemen's Steak House
- Chef of the Year: Jon Bonnell; Bonnell's, Waters, Buffalo Bros., Jon’s Grille
- Bar of the Year: Crystal Springs Hideaway
- Best New Restaurant: Cocodrie's Bayou Kitchen
- Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year: Rex's Bar & Grill
- Rising Star Chef of the Year: Levi Gardner, Westland Hospitality
- Dessert Program of the Year: FunkyTown Donuts & Drafts
- Coffee Shop of the Year: Buon Giorno Coffee
- Best Sandwich: Carshon's Deli
- Restaurant of the Year: Casaema
- Chef of the Year: Manabu Horiuchi; Kata Robata, Katami, Sushi Horiuchi
- Bar of the Year: Donna's
- Best New Restaurant: Barbacana
- Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year: ChòpnBlọk
- Rising Star Chef of the Year: Adrian Torres, Maximo
- Bartender of the Year: Julia Miles, Refuge
- Dessert Program of the Year: Barbacana
- Coffee Shop of the Year: Un Caffe
- Best Sandwich: B'Tween Sandwich Co.
- Restaurant of the Year: Cullum's Attaboy
- Chef of the Year: Sue Kim, The Magpie
- Bar of the Year: Jue Let
- Best New Restaurant: Honey's Chicken Joint
- Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year: Con Huevos Tacos
- Rising Star Chef of the Year: Matt Garcia, Gigi's Deli
- Dessert Program of the Year: Nicosi
- Coffee Shop of the Year: NoFi Slow Bar
- Best Sandwich: Beacon Hill Market & Deli
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The Austin CultureMap Tastemaker Awards ceremony was brought to you by Maker's Mark, Diplomático Rum, Fords Gin, Garrison at Fairmont Austin, Lone Star Beer, NXT LVL Event, and Tequila Herradura. A portion of the proceeds benefited Central Texas Food Bank.