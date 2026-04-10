Toast the Tastemakers
Austin's best restaurants and chefs revealed at 2026 Tastemaker Awards
We've spent the past month getting readers up-to-speed about Austin's best chefs, restaurants, and more. Now the winners of the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards can finally be revealed.
You read all about the acclaimed nominees (chosen by our judging panel of industry experts) in our special editorial series, then voted for Best New Restaurant in a bracket-style tournament. And on Thursday, April 9, we handed out the trophies.
Austin's culinary trailblazers and hundreds of foodies gathered at Distribution Hall for our annual tasting event and awards ceremony celebrating the city's evolving food scene — that means the restaurants, bars, and chefs who've impacted it most in the past year.
Guests got to know the nominees through curated bites and sipped a special lineup of drinks before the winners were revealed. Without further ado, let's raise a glass to our 2026 CultureMap Austin Tastemaker Award winners:
Restaurant of the Year: Odd Duck
As the name suggests, Odd Duck may be a bit quirky, but it’s one of Austin’s most well-rounded restaurants. Even familiar dishes like cast iron cheddar cornbread and redfish ceviche — two fan favorites — are paired with little strokes of unexpected culinary genius. You can’t go wrong bringing a date, but it’s equally enjoyable to sit at the bar for a solo meal.
Chef of the Year: Daniela Landaverde and Rosa Landaverde, La Santa Barbacha
Sisters Daniela and Rosa Landaverde have every right to brag about their Mexican culinary education — resulting in some of the city’s prettiest and most delicious tacos — but after five years and high praise from the Michelin Guide and James Beard Foundation, they’re as approachable as ever. Catch them anytime with smiles and a habit for shifting credit to their team and community.
Bar of the Year: Parley
Parley is a new neighborhood bar taking Austin by storm with an Irish pub spirit, down-to-earth cocktails, Guinness on draft, and food from Oseyo's kitchen. At the helm of this endeavor are two veteran bartenders from downtown speakeasy Here Nor There, who have made the bar look chic while keeping an overall easygoing vibe.
Best New Restaurant: Moderna Bar & Pizzeria
Moderna Bar & Pizzeria reigned supreme in our readers' choice tournament that began with 16 contenders. This pizzeria centers thin, Neapolitan-inspired pies on Austin’s best example of a classic Italian-American bistro menu.
Rising Star Chef of the Year: Ale Kuri, Este
Chef Ale Kuri brings a unique perspective to the Coastal Mexican restaurant Este as a third-generation Lebanese-Mexican who grew up in Mexico City. Inspired by the markets there, her family’s catering business, and her Houston culinary education, she now creates dishes that convey her heritage in innovative new ways.
Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year: Allday Pizza
Allday Pizza’s classic New York-style pies have earned well-deserved buzz as the best pizza in town, and you can’t beat its creamy soft serve gelato on a warm day. This cozy pizzeria operates two locations, in Tarrytown and Hyde Park, with a third reportedly on the way in Northwest Austin.
Dessert Program of the Year: Rockman Coffee + Bakeshop
From savory bagels to perfectly layered mille feuille, pastry chef Amanda Rockman can do it all and make a delicious latte to go with it. Maybe guests will even dip a halva chocolate chip cookie. If the pastries aren’t sold out, lucky visitors can nab them for 50 percent off during the bakery’s “pastry happy hour” from 6-7 pm.
Coffee Shop of the Year: Palomino Coffee
Austin is no stranger to trendy coffee shops, but Palomino Coffee stands out with its Southwestern-style decor, numerous plants for sale, and strong Gen Z vibes. The seasonal lattes are a must-try, but Palomino’s signature cardamom mocha is what keeps visitors coming back for more.
Wildcard – Best Sandwich: Mum Foods Smokehouse & Delicatessen
Pastrami connoisseurs in Austin can find some good cuts around town, but the pastrami kingpin is Mum Foods. Made in-house, this cured and smoked meat really shows off that it’s made of brisket — something casual eaters might not know until they see these thick, fatty cuts. The smoked turkey also makes for a good, lighter sandwich protein.
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The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards ceremony is sponsored in Austin by Maker's Mark, Diplomático Rum, Fords Gin, Garrison at Fairmont Austin, Lone Star Beer, NXT LVL Event, and Tequila Herradura. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Central Texas Food Bank.