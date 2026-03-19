Meet The Tastemakers
Austin's 16 best new restaurants compete for top Tastemaker honor
Things are heating up in the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, and now it's time for one of the most anticipated parts of the entire program: our annual Best New Restaurant Tournament.
Austin's best new restaurants are going head-to-head in an exciting online competition from March 19 to April 7, where your votes will determine the winner. The tournament begins with 16 nominees in eight matchups and continues through four rounds of competition until one winner emerges.
Our 2026 nominees, selected by an esteemed panel of judges, represent the best new establishments in the city that opened between January 1, 2025, and mid-February 2026. They're as diverse as Austin itself, from casual food trucks to chef-driven upscale restaurants and everything in between.
Meet the nominees and learn more about the matchups below, and vote for your favorites once a day.
Who will win? Join us at the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards on April 9 at Distribution Hall to find out. You'll enjoy an array of bites from participating nominees, sip specialty drinks, and be there when the 2026 Tastemakers winners are unveiled. Tickets are on sale now.
Here are our 16 nominees for Best New Restaurant of 2026. Let the voting begin!
Blue Apsara vs. Parish Barbecue
Austin wouldn’t be a foodie town without its food truck scene, and these two take inspiration from their cultural backgrounds to carve their own paths.
- Blue Apsara: Cambodian street food is a cure for all ailments, especially if comfort foods like chicken curry, nom panhg, and papaya salad are involved.
- Parish Barbecue: Parish leans on Cajun flavors to enrich its smoked meats and classic sides like fried pistolet buns and crawfish cornbread dressing.
Bread Boat vs. Old Alley Hot Pot
These two eateries filled the culinary voids left by previous restaurants. Both bring a specific cultural experience from their respective continents that Austin could use more of.
- Bread Boat: Georgian cuisine is on the rise in the Austin area, and locals can’t get enough of the signature pillowy and cheesy khachapuri (bread boat) or the beef kubdari (meat pie).
- Old Alley Hot Pot: Old Alley stands out from other local hot pot concepts thanks to its numbing Sichuan broth base and an extensive list of additions like lamb, duck paw, and fresh lotus root.
Churchrow Tejas BBQ vs. High Road Deli & Bar
It’s nice to "meat" these new restaurants that really focus on their brisket, sausages, and other house-made specialties.
- Churchrow Tejas BBQ: This barbecue joint serves up Texas meats on tortillas, along with lots of Mexican sides like elote cups, escabeche, and a Tex-Mex loaded queso.
- High Road Deli & Bar: The sandwiches are piled high, the cheesy fries are kicked up a notch with miso, and the atmosphere is well worth lingering for hours.
Garage Pizza vs. Moderna Bar & Pizzeria
These two pizza spots have radically different pie styles and vibes, making this a true test of personal taste.
- Garage Pizza: One of Austin’s most popular speakeasies, Garage, now has a practical dinner option: thick, Sicilian-style slices by Chef Philip Speer.
- Moderna Bar & Pizzeria: This pizzeria centers thin, Neapolitan-inspired pies on Austin’s best example of a classic Italian-American bistro menu.
Leona Botanical Café & Bar vs. Paprika ATX
Longtime food truck operations gave way to these two brick-and-mortar triumphs. Both of them were instantly a hit thanks to strong reputations and committed follow-through.
- Leona Botanical Café & Bar: Food trucks Dee Dee and Veracruz All Natural joined forces on this garden compound, with a beautiful bar that’s more than the sum of its parts.
- Paprika ATX: Paprika’s straightforward tacos are becoming more famous all the time thanks to perfectly seasoned meats. The carnitas and suadero are well-earned fan favorites.
Rocco’s Neighborhood Joint vs. Cousin Louie’s
Both of these Italian restaurants are neighborhood staples, but they draw in different crowds: one is open exclusively for dinner, while the other casts a wider net with brunch and lunch hours.
- Rocco's Neighborhood Joint: A great place to take a date, Rocco’s is trendy but grounded, with a flavorful menu that does its own thing while honoring Italian cooking.
- Cousin Louie's: This Southwest Austin restaurant has a strong focus on its history, with framed family photos lining the walls and hearty family recipes on the menu.
Le Calamar vs. Siti
These upscale restaurants both hail from 2026 Tastemaker Chef of the Year nominees. Chic interiors and artsy plating elevate the experience, while warm service and shareable plates keep the ambiance welcoming.
- Le Calamar: The successor to Underdog, this French-Texan restaurant has swept Austin off its feet with gnocchi, oysters, and fancy chicken wings to be savored, not inhaled.
- Siti: Blending influences from across Southeast Asia and referencing home cooking in the region, Siti offers a unique and vivid menu where nothing is just one thing.
VanHorn’s vs. Fish Shop
It’s a face-off between surf and turf. Who will reign victorious: a laid-back downtown steakhouse or a friendly East Austin seafood bar?
- VanHorn's: “Casual” might not be the first thing someone would associate with a steakhouse, but that’s what gives VanHorn’s its Austin-like charm.
- Fish Shop: Fish Shop promises a perfectly poured Guinness that can be enjoyed alongside its menu of fresh-caught seafood, fries, and coastal specialties.
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The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards ceremony is sponsored in Austin by Maker's Mark, Garrison at Fairmont Austin, NXT LVL Event, and more to be announced. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Central Texas Food Bank.