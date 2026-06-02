Fledgling French Bread
Austin bakery Texas French Bread working on reopening 'soon'
The owners of Texas French Bread say the business is set to reopen soon.
The popular bakery, located near the University of Texas at Austin, is nearing completion on a new building constructed on the same site where the bakery once stood before it was destroyed in a fire in January 2022.
Since the fire, the bakery has continued to serve customers from a food trailer while planning its return to a permanent location.
In an Instagram post, the owners said the bakery is nearing a reopening date for a new space rebuilt on the same spot, adding that they are already in the process of hiring full-time front-of-house staff.
2022 fire and the Texas French Bread building's history
In January 2022, mechanical issues reportedly started an accidental fire at the historic building, located at 2900 Rio Grande St.
The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene, but the building's roof eventually caved in, causing more than $1 million in total damages.
A GoFundMe was started to raise money for the business, eventually surpassing its $100,000 goal.
Later the same year, TFB owner Murph Wilcott found a temporary home for his bistro: the Texas French Bread Garden near the original parking lot.
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Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com.