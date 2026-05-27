River Reveal
Round Rock water park nearly doubles in size with new action river
More Round Rock residents and visitors have new opportunities to cool down thanks to a water park expansion this spring. Last Friday, May 22, Rock’N River Waterpark officially debuted a series of updates including a new wavy river, private cabanas, a larger overall capacity, and more.
The new additions are part of a longterm expansion project at Rock'N River Waterpark, a popular summer destination for families. This month's opening represents the completion of the third phase, which was supported by the City of Round Rock as part of a 2023 voter-approved bond package.
The development team at Round Rock Parks and Recreation led the project with contractor SpawGlass and designers Kimley-Horn and Associates.
The upgrade "nearly doubles the size of the waterpark," according to a social media post by the City. A press release says the park's capacity has expanded from 1,601 guests to 2,401.
That includes a new action river — made less lazy thanks to a typhoon wave generator and a barrel roll wave generator — that makes a 775-foot loop. There are also new private cabanas, a 2,000-square-foot private pool, shades structures, and added parking.
In addition to the new amenities that have already been rolled out, the expansion will later connect the water park to an upcoming Athletic Performance Center, which will be accessible to members.
Rock'N River Waterpark is located at 3300 E. Palm Valley Blvd. Tickets are available by the day ($6-20 depending on the visitor's age group) and by the season ($65-75, with discounts available for families). Discounted entry is also available for the late hours from 5 pm to close.