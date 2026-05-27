Concert News
The Chicks bring Taking the Long Way 20th anniversary tour to Austin
Country music icons The Chicks have announced their Taking the Long Way 20th Anniversary Tour with a stop at Bass Concert Hall in Austin on Tuesday, October 20.
The tour starts on September 30 in Detroit, Michigan, and ends with two nights, November 1 and 2, in Hollywood, California. Most cities will get the chicks for two nights, including San Antonio, where they'll play October 17 and 18 at the Majestic Theatre. Austin and San Antonio are the tour's only Texas Dates.
The Chicks, originally from Dallas, are one of the most defining groups in country music, and being outspoken about feminism and politics has made them both heroes and targets from different angles.
Taking The Long Way, which was released on May 23, 2006, was The Chicks' seventh studio album and represented a return to creative life after controversy: it was the first studio album after singer Natalie Maines criticized President George W. Bush and the Allied invasion of Iraq, leading to a media firestorm and even death threats.
The first song from The Long Way, "I Hope," benefited Hurricane Katrina relief. The first physical single, "Not Ready to Make Nice" made it clear that Maines and the rest of the band, who were co-writers, did not back down from Maines' criticism or regret anything. It wasn't all heavy. The title track, "The Long Way Around," embraced the same themes of nonconformity joyfully.
"Not Ready to Make Nice" went 2x Platinum, won three Grammy Awards, and made Rolling Stone's list of the 100 best songs of the decade. Taking the Long Way won Album of the Year at the 2007 Grammy Awards and also went 2x Platinum.
In 2020, The Chicks ended a 14-year hiatus to release Gaslighter, their first studio album since Taking the Long Way and their most recent to date. Gaslighter was co-produced by the prolific songwriter and producer Jack Antonoff.
Ticket sales will begin with an artist presale Wednesday, June 3, at 10 am. Fans must sign up by May 31 at 1:59 am Central. The general on-sale begins Thursday, June 4, at 10 am at TheChicks.com.
The Chicks' Taking the Long Way 20th Anniversary Tour dates:
Wednesday, September 30, 2026 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
Saturday, October 3, 2026 Chicago, IL The Auditorium
Sunday, October 4, 2026 Chicago, IL The Auditorium
Tuesday, October 6, 2026 Washington, DC The Anthem
Monday, October 12, 2026 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
Tuesday, October 13, 2026 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
Thursday, October 15, 2026 Nashville, TN The Truth
Saturday, October 17, 2026 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre
Sunday, October 18, 2026 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre
Tuesday, October 20, 2026 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall
Sunday, October 25, 2026 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall
Monday, October 26,2026 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall
Thursday, October 29, 2026 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
Friday, October 30, 2026 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
Sunday, November 1, 2026 Hollywood, CA Dolby Theatre
Monday, November 2, 2026 Hollywood, CA Dolby Theatre