Resort Reno
Lake Travis resort and spa to undergo major renovation after sale
A resort and spa that overlooks Lake Travis is on its way to a luxe new future. Boutique real estate investment and development firm Trestle Studio has acquired Lakeway Resort & Spa and plans to overhaul the property, from guest rooms, to food, to taking advantage of the natural surroundings.
Trestle Studio's current portfolio includes hotel properties across the United States and a couple beyond, including the Line Austin and the Sítio El Tropicano in San Antonio, which is still under development. A press release says the studio focuses on "design-forward, culturally-driven hotels." A quick scroll through shows properties with memorable architecture and strong points of view. The Lakeway acquisition was also achieved in partnership with Sopris Capital.
Lakeway Resort and Spa opened in 1963. It hosts guests in 168 rooms, offers easy access to the water as well as Austin (for those who are traveling with or renting a car), and takes care of visitors with spa treatments, two restaurants, bars, and more.
All of that, across 24,000 square feet, is subject to renovations and "modernization," according to the release. That includes new culinary concepts with local ties; if The Line can be used as an example, perhaps the Lakeline resort will get something like the hotel's well-respected restaurant Arlo Grey. Wellness and recreational programming will also be expanded.
So far, there is no timeline for the completion of this project.
"There are very few properties where the sense of place is so profound," said Trestle founder Jake Lamstein in the release. "Lakeway Resort & Spa is one of them. Its relationship to Lake Travis, to the landscape, to the story of this community — that's what drew us to this acquisition. Travis County and the city of Lakeway are making serious investments in their cultural and civic future, and we intend to meet that ambition with a restoration that honors what this property has always meant to the people who love it."