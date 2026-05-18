Mad Plans
Popular Austin skin care brand Mad Hippie opening hometown flagship
The local-born skin care brand Mad Hippie is opening its first flagship store in Austin. The new store at 700 S. Lamar Blvd. is due to open May 28.
Mad Hippie is moving into a 3,600-square-foot space that combines traditional retail with flexible event areas. A courtyard housing a 300-year-old live oak tree brings a natural feel to the space designed by local architecture firm Studio Luck. Shoppers will also hear vinyl records, sip tea, relax in a lounge, and try products with guidance from staff. More events like yoga sessions and pop-up flower markets will happen on a rotating basis.
In the middle of the store, guests can sit down at the terrazzo facial bar, where estheticians and staff will teach them about oil cleansing, give mini-facials, and help them test products.
Husband and wife Dana Stewart and Sam Stewart started Mad Hippie in 2009 with the goal of using "clean, effective ingredients without harmful additives," according to a press release.
Its most popular product is its Vitamin C Serum, but it also makes cleansers, mineral sunscreens, cheek and lip tints, and more. None of its products are tested on animals. The flagship will also sell refills and containers (including for the Vitamin C Serum) and a rotating selection of products from other local and small businesses, like loungewear and ceramics.
Most Mad Hippie products are for function over cosmetics.Photo courtesy of Mad Hippie
“For us, this is about more than just retail,” said co-founder Dana Stewart in the release. “We wanted to create a welcoming community space where people can gather, discover new rituals, and experience wellness in a way that feels approachable and inspiring.”
Mad Hippie will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 am to 7 pm, and Sundays from noon to 5 pm.