Austin Psych Fest 2026
Austin Psych Fest 2026 in photos: joyful performances and fun fits
Besides compiling one of the most musically interesting lineups of any festival in town, Austin Psych Fest is a feast for the eyes. The backdrops look like an acid trip, the performers take pride in their alternative senses of style, and for most audience members, the stages are just feet away.
Here are some our favorite scenes from Psych Fest 2026. For musical highlights, check out our roundup here.
DIIV's set was moody, but propulsive thanks to strong bass lines.Photo by Brianna Caleri
Zachary Cole Smith can always be counted on for a nostalgic 'fit.Photo by Brianna Caleri
Starcleaner Reunion singer Jo Roman keeps the beat.Photo by Brianna Caleri
From the looks of it, no one had a better time onstage than Wayne Coyne, frontman of the Flaming Lips.Photo by Brianna Caleri
The tinsel whip was one of many props.Photo by Brianna Caleri
The Flaming Lips are known for touring with huge inflatables.Photo by Brianna Caleri
A joyful crowd reacts to being blasted with confetti during the Flaming Lips' set.Photo by Brianna Caleri
Ty Segall was king of the guitar jams.Photo by Brianna Caleri
Segall's painted jeans were probably the most unique fashion statement all weekend.Photo by Brianna Caleri
The Psych Fest uniform: Earthy shorts and calf tattoos.Photo by Brianna Caleri
Thomas Attar Bellier of Al-Qasar plays a beautifully adorned electric saz.Photo by Brianna Caleri
The more mics, the better for Al-Qasar.Photo by Brianna Caleri
A closer look at the saz.Photo by Brianna Caleri
Lyrics in Arabic brought extra gravitas to the set.Photo by Brianna Caleri
How's that for a desert hallucination?Photo by Brianna Caleri
New Candys guitarist Emanuele Zanardo puts a physical flourish in his playing.Photo by Brianna Caleri
The Black Angels interrupted the technicolor parade for a largely black-and-white set.Photo by Brianna Caleri
Black Angels bassist Misti Hamrick-French basks in the cold glow of a strobe light.Photo by Brianna Caleri
Dumbo Gets Mad reminds us that Italians just get fashion.Photo by Brianna Caleri
Guitarist Luca Bergomi gets in on bassist Ivan Torelli's shot.Photo by Brianna Caleri
LA LOM bassist Jake Faulkner captures the sun.Photo by Brianna Caleri
Guitarist Zac Sokolow danced for the whole set, which happened to be on his birthday.Photo by Brianna Caleri
Faulkner's grandstanding added flavor to the show, which ultimately didn't need psychedelic visuals.Photo by Brianna Caleri
Faulkner's howls cut through the air, hardly amplified.Photo by Brianna Caleri
Trish Toledo paid homage to mothers and couples in her romantic set.Photo by Brianna Caleri
Not a practical shoe for a rainy weekend. We salute her sacrifice for fashion.Photo by Brianna Caleri
Thee Sacred Souls closed out the festival with a brass section.Photo by Brianna Caleri
This backup singer was exquisitely styled in blue.Photo by Brianna Caleri
Singer Josh Lane snapped a photo of an adoring audience. See you next time, Josh.Photo by Brianna Caleri