Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Free fun is making it easy to explore the city for entertainment over the next few days. Enjoy music under the night sky at Zilker Hillside Theatre, or enjoy the Midsummer Festival at Old Bakery and Emporium. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend here. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, June 4
NPR presents Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!
The award-winning NPR quiz show Wait Wait… Don't Tell Me! plays out live at Bass Concert Hall. Host Peter Segal will guide a panel of guest comedians, journalists, celebrities, and listener contestants through the week’s news to test their knowledge of current events. Winners receive a custom-recorded greeting from a cast member of their choice for their voicemail. A limited number of tickets are available.
Friday, June 5
Austin Civic Orchestra presents Zilker Park Concerts
The Austin Civic Orchestra performs a free pop concert under the stars at Zilker Hillside Theater. The show will conclude with a performance of Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever, which will be conducted by a lucky winner randomly picked from the audience. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs for the most comfortable experience.
Saturday, June 6
The Confluence at Waterloo Greenway Grand Opening Celebration
The second phase of the Waterloo Greenway project is presented to the public. Grand opening festivities include park tours, face painting, live music, sensory-friendly scavenger hunts, children’s activities, a ribbon cutting ceremony, and more. Visitors can also enjoy food and beverages from participating vendors such as Churro Burro ATX, Modern Bar, Hattie B’s, Creature Coffee, and more. Admission is free.
Old Bakery and Emporium presents 5th Annual Midsummer Festival
Old Bakery and Emporium celebrates Swedish American heritage with the return of the Midsummer Festival. Activities include a flower crown-making station, face painting, and live music performances. Attendees can also enjoy a variety of Swedish treats and other traditional events. Festival admission is free and open to the public.
Monster Jam
Top speed entertainment races into Moody Center for two days of Monster Jam action. Fans will witness cool trucks like Grave Digger, Sparkle Smash, Megalodon, and El Toro Loco in jaw-dropping stunts by world champion drivers. Get more details for both nights on Ticketmaster.
The Paramount Theatre presents The Majestic Ball
Glitz and glamour take the stage at the Paramount Theatre. The Majestic Ball will feature headline performer and legendary drag diva Diamond Dior Davenport, host Natalie Lepore, and a performance by special guest Shea Couleé. Guests will also get to compete in and several onstage ballroom categories and scored by a panel of judges.
Sunday, June 7
Ballet Afrique presents Legacy
Contemporary dance company Ballet Afrique presents a showcase of the African diaspora through movement at the State Theatre. The company will perform a production of five movements, each focusing the aesthetic traditions of Africa and its wide-ranging cultural influence. Tickets are on sale now.