Austin Psych Fest 2026
LA LOM, Italian rock, and more highlights from Austin Pysch Fest 2026
Despite a rainy weekend from May 8-10, most of Austin Pysch Fest pulled through. Some bands early on Saturday never made it to the stage, including Austin's own Grocery Bag. But all three headliners — the Flaming Lips, the Black Angels, and Thee Sacred Souls — played full sets.
The annual event at the Far Out Lounge represents the rare middle range of Austin festivals: big enough that most locals have heard of it, but small enough that friends with similar tastes will run into each other again and again. Some cool tourists are in the know, but they blend right in.
The Psych Fest lineup is always eclectic, but it tends to focus on psychedelic rock, garage rock, worldly fusion genres, heavier genres that aren't quite metal, and other styles that fit under the "alternative" umbrella. It's music for vinyl record-lovers, people with tattoos, and people who keep adventurous hair salons in business.
Unlike a huge event like the Austin City Limits Music Festival, which has plenty of variety on the lineup but several obvious crowd favorites every year, Psych Fest usually inspires more individual favorites driven by longtime fan devotion and new finds.
To validate your hype or steer you in a shiny new direction, here are some highlights from Austin Psych Fest 2026.
DIIV
Musically, DIIV is a great example of what attendees can expect at Psych Fest. A dark and introspective tone is propped up by propulsive guitar riffs. The result is trance-inducing, but assertive enough to give new listeners something obvious to hold onto. Save for a few strobe lights and some sarcastic corporate training clips about how revolution is not the answer, nothing too showy happens onstage, but it's satisfying to turn and see most of the audience emphatically nodding in unison.
The Flaming Lips
I'll have to admit to not previously getting the Flaming Lips' live show in order to explain how their Psych Fest show changed my mind. Sure, their giant inflatables are fun, but in past shows they've only highlighted to me that the music itself feels quite serious. From the back of the crowd, all I ever got was cognitive dissonance. From the front, though, concertgoers can see frontman Wayne Coyne's smile reach his eyes as he loads up another confetti cannon. It's fun because he's having fun, and that brings the edge I hadn't seen before. It's not a fun show for fun music; it's an earnest performance of earnest music. It just happens to turn out fun.
Wayne Coyne seemed to have as much fun as the audience during the Flaming Lips' set.Photo by Brianna Caleri
Annabelle Chairlegs
Austin's own Annabelle Chairlegs was the first to take the stage Saturday after rain kept gates shut. The band offered the perfect shot of energy and positive vibes, a sort of sampling of the many different styles they dip into. Singer-songwriter Lindsey looked sweet in a lace-up white top, visually juxtaposing her punk screams, growls, and yips. More than anything, the surf rock influence shines through live, and upbeat singles from her new album, like "Concrete Trees," made it easy to picture Annabelle Chairlegs playing much larger festivals in the coming years.
Al-Qasar
Al-Qasar is the band from everywhere: Brazil, Lebanon, Paris, Compton, and more. Listeners can hear it, although the overwhelming influences are, as the band puts it, "heavy Arabian grooves, global psychedelia and North African trance music." Early on, producer Thomas Attar Bellier led the audience in a call and response; hear "salam alaikum," respond "alaikum salam." With Bellier on a glittering electric saz and an impactful touring vocalist singing into two microphones at once — an effect that's hard to hear but definitely looks cool — the effect is theatrical, but not contrived. The emphasis remains on the music, which got the crowd dancing without reservation for the first time this weekend.
It's hard to take your eyes off this electric saz — but why would you want to?Photo by Brianna Caleri
New Candys
It takes a lot to play a highlight set to a prominent backing track, but touring is hard — and expensive — and in this case, it seems like the right move. New Candys, visiting from Italy, smashed through that barrier for me with my favorite set of the whole weekend. Although their bassist was invisible, the riffs were compelling, and the band members onstage brought more than enough energy to make the grooves feel entirely human. A varied mix of guitar tones and vocal effects made for a dynamic set, guitarist Emanuele Zanardo was fun to watch, and drummer Francesco Sicchieri played a big role in getting most of the crowd dancing by the end of the set.
Dumbo Gets Mad
Another Italian band, Dumbo Gets Mad, delivered a Sunday set that was full of personality. This was one of the more pop-adjacent sets, yet still weird, with disco slipping into psych breakdowns and guitar solos that are sometimes modal and other times completely accessible. You have to smile at the energy onstage, with synth player and singer Marina Aguerre dancing, flipping her hair, and gesturing at the crowd; guitarist and band founder Luca Bergomi working the cameras; and drummer Lo Bussi beaming behind his drum set.
Austin Pysch Fest can really sink into brooding, but Dumbo Gets Mad brought lots of upbeat energy.Photo by Brianna Caleri
LA LOM
Sunday's bands in particular, including LA LOM, brought the fun Latin edge that has become an integral part of Psych Fest. In a festival drenched in creativity and instrumental excellence, it was LA LOM, famous for its cumbia fusions, that made me think most about musicality. Every note by this trio is perfectly placed in elegant, but energetic jams. Guitarist Zac Sokolow and bassist Jake Faulkner were light on their feet, dancing through the whole show, while percussionist Nicholas Baker grounded the grooves, throwing in the occasional drum solo. The crowd even got some musical enrichment as Sokolow announced each cover along with the country it came from — now it's up to fans to use them to guide their post-festival musical journies.