Adventurous local mixologists open chic Irish pub in East Austin
Two Irish mixology alums from Here Nor There in Austin are opening a new café and bar, with help from other well-connected friends from around town. Parley, by Terance Robson and Jack “Slim” Hogan, opens today, December 19, at 1628 E. Cesar Chavez Street.
A press release announces that the new concept combines "Irish pub spirit, playful drinks, globally inspired bites and neighborhood-focused programming."
It'll also combine lessons learned through various Austin hospitality projects: Robson and Hogan have also opened Bar Hacienda and Bar Fino, both this year, and Parley will rely on partnerships with fellow East Austin institutions. The café will start the day with an espresso bar by Idlewild and "light bites," followed by cocktails, food by Oseyo (located next door), and events in the evening.
If you're reading Parley like a pirate, that's right. It means "to meet up," the release says, and comes from the French verb parler, "to speak." The founders wanted it to embody the concept's social approach, which matches the pubs that shaped them in Ireland.
“We grew up in places where the pub wasn’t just where you drank, it was where you gathered,” says Robson. “That energy of catching up with old friends, meeting new ones, and just enjoying good company is exactly what we’re bringing to Parley.”
Parley's interior.Photo courtesy of Wen Fitzgerald
The new spot definitely has a chic aesthetic, but the cocktail menu remains accessible with $10-16 drinks. Robson has prepared a list of interesting mixes including the Golden Brown with milk whiskey, spent coffee, Café Borghetti, clarified citrus, and soda; the Cesar Pleaser with bourbon, apple, grapefruit, snap pea, and eucalyptus; and the frozen Finding Memo with rum, Guinness, allspice, condensed milk, and vanilla gelato.
Guests combing the menu for other standout ingredients will also find burnt lemon, Ceylon tea, wasabi, olive oil, orange dust, mascarpone tequila, and blue corn salt. Some zero-proof mixes ditch the alcohol and keep the fun surprised.
On the more familiar side, guests can order international beers like Guinness and Kirin Ichiban, and browse a rotating natural wine list.
Although Oseyo focuses on Korean food, owner Lynn Miller is stepping out into other cuisines for Parley. Diners can try mashed potato and mozzarella croquettes with parmesan, parsley, and kimchi marinara; a Dubliner cheddar and smoked ham toastie (toasted sandwich) with grain mustard, spicy tomato jam, and cornichon; and a spice bag with chicken tenders or cauliflower wings, waffle fries, fermented chili relish, and curry mayo, plus other fusion-made pub foods.
Guests looking to make a meal of their visit, socially speaking, can attend Newcastle United Premier League watch parties, pop-ups, and "wellness-focused gatherings." There will also be some gatherings outside of the café, including first-Sunday golf and a weekly run club.
“Hospitality doesn’t have to mean expensive or exclusive,” says Jack Hogan. “Parley is for everyone – industry folks, creatives, neighborhood regulars, and anyone else looking for a place to feel at home.”
This dressed up Irish coffee uses espresso by Idlewild.Photo courtesy of Wen Fitzgerald
Available from 11am to 12am daily (with a late-night menu available upon request after midnight), highlights include:
Parley will open daily from 4 pm to 2 am with a limited food menu to start. The coffee bar and full food menu will get started in 2026, and hours will expand, settling at 8 am to 2 am. The café will be be Christmas Eve and Day, plus New Year's Eve, all from 4 pm to 2 am. It will be closed New Year's Day.