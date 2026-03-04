In a city like Austin, dining out could mean anything — an exciting prospect for visitors and dedicated foodies, but an exhausting one for many locals. Nothing salves the burns of change like a trusty neighborhood restaurant.
These are spots where locals hang out, regulars might recognize each other, and even if you don’t know anyone in the room, you can walk in and feel right at home — no reservation needed.
The judges of the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards are taking all this and more into consideration when choosing this year's Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year. Only one can walk away with the coveted trophy at our Tastemaker Awards ceremony and signature tasting event on April 9 at Distribution Hall.
Read up on the 11 contenders below, and consider doing your own field research in the meantime.
Hold a seat for our 11 nominees for Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year 2026:
Allday Pizza
Allday Pizza’s classic New York-style pies have earned well-deserved buzz as the best pizza in town, and you can’t beat its creamy soft serve gelato on a warm day. This cozy pizzeria operates two locations, in Tarrytown and Hyde Park, with a third reportedly on the way in Northwest Austin.
Cuantos Tacos
The question is “¿Cuantos tacos?” And the answer is, always more. Even with a taco ecosystem as varied as Austin’s, locals never seem to tire of this trailer. Carnitas tacos are a reliable choice, but Cuantos Tacos is also switching it up with tripa on Tuesdays, lengua on Wednesdays, meaty tortas on Fridays, and an occasional collab.
De Nada Cantina
It’s always a good day for some of De Nada’s signature tacos and a frozen margarita in a bright pink cup; use it to celebrate the start of the weekend or even a typical Tuesday. This East Austin hangout’s recently opened second location is also attracting new fans south of the river.
Discada
Discada handily delivers on its promise to bring “el major sabor” across its menu of Mexico City-style street tacos and fresh-shucked elote cups. They’re confident enough to only offer one taco, and they should be. Taco enthusiasts happily wait in line to place their orders at this nationally-recognized East Austin food truck.
Eldorado Cafe
Eldorado Cafe provides the perfect laid-back atmosphere to honor the homeyness of authentic Tex-Mex cuisine. The carnitas Cubanos and mole enchiladas are must-try menu items, and the restaurant also goes the extra mile to offer a variety of vegetarian and vegan-friendly dishes to cater to all visitors.
House of Three Gorges
Even Szechuan peppercorn can’t numb Austin’s love for this popular but tiny Chinese restaurant. With very sharable portions and rich colors in every dish, each visit is guaranteed to feel like a celebration. Guests love the cumin lamb and eggplant with garlic sauce — two dishes that aren’t getting much play around town.
Justine's Brasserie
At the risk of sounding pretentious, Justine’s Brasserie is really an experience as much as it is a restaurant. Whether folks stop by for steak frites, the eccentric-but-chic atmosphere, live music, or a night market, it feels like Justine’s is a place to pay a visit, not just stop and eat.
Micklethwait Barbecue
Micklethwait Barbecue has been around since 2012, but it’s settling into a new era as a brick-and-mortar restaurant. It’s been just over a year and fans of eating indoors are thriving, while guests who want to stay in the breeze can still opt for picnic tables and beautiful plants. Central Texans will suffer for perfectly smoked barbecue, but why make them?
Taquería de Diez (D/10)
This taco joint has the “it” factor. “It” could be the speakeasy vibes of the original downtown location. “It” could be the feeling of watching line cooks in retro caps carve meats off the trompo. Or “it” could just be the feeling of eating a flavorful street taco. Whatever it is, get onboard because this restaurant is expanding.
Vic & Al’s
The area immediately surrounding Vic & Al’s on Manor Road isn’t quite hidden, but it’s one where locals could spend days on end without tourist burnout. This Cajun restaurant, a revival of a longtime family eatery, fits in perfectly: it straddles the line between sophisticated and unpretentious, never losing sight of what makes this cuisine comfort food.
Whip My Soul
Family-owned restaurant Whip My Soul is an answered prayer for top-tier soul food in Austin. In addition to waffle plates, oxtail, and shrimp and grits, this Northwest Austin eatery also makes three types of “soul egg rolls:” choose collard greens or a mac and cheese combo with shrimp or oxtail.
